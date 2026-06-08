Uncharted Reboot Reportedly in the Works at PlayStation

A new report has claimed that a reboot of the Uncharted series is in the works at PlayStation. For the better part of the past decade, Uncharted has been on ice as the franchise’s longtime developer, Naughty Dog, has been working on other projects. Despite this, PlayStation fans have continued to long to see Uncharted return in some capacity, whether it be with Naughty Dog at the helm or another studio taking over the property. And while PlayStation itself hasn’t announced anything new in relation to Uncharted at this point in time, a new insider has claimed that something is going on with the franchise behind the scenes.

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Speaking on the VGC Podcast, host Jordan Middler said plainly that a new Uncharted game is “on the way” from PlayStation. Middler, who has shared accurate scoops tied to upcoming games in the past, didn’t provide any additional insight into the nature of this Uncharted title, but the fact that he stated that a new entry in the series is in development so confidently carries some weight with it.

“Obviously, a new Uncharted is coming, like it’s on the way,” Middler said. “But [PlayStation] left Uncharted at its peak, and didn’t do a new one for a very long time.”

If a new Uncharted game is indeed in development, then there’s a good chance that Naughty Dog is again the studio behind it. While longtime Naughty Dog director Neil Druckmann’s current focus is on the mysterious PS5 game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, fellow director Shaun Escayg, who previously directed Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, has teased that he’s working on a project within the company as well. Based on Escayg’s most recent teases on social media, it looks as though this game could be related to Uncharted, although he has yet to confirm as much outright.

In all likelihood, this new Uncharted title from PlayStation wouldn’t end up being Uncharted 5, as franchise protagonist Nathan Drake saw his story concluded with the events of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. As such, the next installment in the series would likely be a full-blown reboot, which could shift the focus away from Drake and his family/friends entirely.

For now, everything tied to this future Uncharted game is merely speculation, but perhaps before 2026 comes to a close, PlayStation will finally choose to announce this project in an official capacity to generate excitement for the future.

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