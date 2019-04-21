Nathan Drake Actor Talks About The Possibility of ‘Uncharted 5’

Will Sony ever make a new Uncharted game? Who knows. It seems unlikely. And if the PlayStation franchise were to return, there’s a good chance it wouldn’t be starring Nathan Drake. The Nathan Drake era seems over. That said, you never know what the future holds. Uncharted has been a consistent performing series for Sony for over a decade. IP like that doesn’t come around very often, so it’s not crazy to think it will return in some capacity at some point.

Recently at Supanova Comic Con, OnlySP caught up with Nolan North, the actor behind Nathan Drake, and as you would expect, the topic of a hypothetical Uncharted 5 came up.

“A lot of people want the fifth Uncharted, but that ship has kinda sailed,” said North. “It’s great that so many people can all remember such an iconic franchise.”

The prominent actor continued:

“We didn’t know there’d be a second one. I just remember being really excited to do the second one, and when that one really took off, [Naughty Dog] pretty much knew there’d be a third and a fourth.”

Speaking of the fourth game, North admits it wasn’t until development started that it really settled in that the Nathan Drake era was coming to a close.

“It wasn’t until the fourth one kind of started that there’s no fifth one and you’re going ‘Okay, what’s next?’ But you don’t want to jump the shark … It was bittersweet to end the franchise, but we’re proud of what we’ve made, and if that’s the way that Sony and Naughty Dog decide to leave it, then I’m fine with that.”

Naughty Dog traditionally has been juggling two IP at a time. This and last generation it was Uncharted and The Last of Us, but with the future of both in doubt, it’s hard to imagine it will leave both behind for two new IP, which leads me to believe one or the other will continue next-gen. The Last of Us was always supposed to be a one-off type thing, so while we are getting a sequel, I think it’s pushing it to think we will get a third. In other words, I wouldn’t be surprised if Uncharted returns during the PS5 era, especially with the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland in the works.

