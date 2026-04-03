New Uncharted Game Seemingly Teased by Naughty Dog Director

A new game in the Uncharted series has potentially been teased by one Naughty Dog director. Since the launch of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End in 2016, very little has happened with the beloved PlayStation franchise. While the spin-off Uncharted: The Lost Legacy would arrive the following year in 2017, since then, PlayStation has left Uncharted alone outside of porting some entries to PS5 and PC. Fortunately, for fans who have longed to see Uncharted make a comeback, a new tease might be our first indication that a revival is in the works.

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In a recent post on Instagram, Naughty Dog director Shaun Escayg posted a photo with a caption simply reading “research”. The photo itself was simply of a landscape, with a beach, city, and forest-like area being seen in the background, and an old-timey canon being seen front and center in the foreground. While Escayg provided no specifics of what he was researching at this location, the image quickly reminded many of the Uncharted series, as this environment is quite similar to those that have been seen throughout past games. As a result, it prompted many to deduce that Escayg could be teasing that a new Uncharted game is now in development at Naughty Dog.

You can get a look at this photo for yourself right here:

This Uncharted Revival Would Make Perfect Sense

If Escayg’s tease is indeed tied to the Uncharted series, then it would make a ton of sense. For starters, Escayg previously served as the director of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. While he would leave Naughty Dog soon after the launch of The Lost Legacy, he returned to the studio in 2021 and has since been quietly toiling away on an unknown title. Given his history with helming an Uncharted project, it would be logical for those in charge at Naughty Dog to tap him to direct a new installment in the series.

Beyond this, Uncharted remains one of the most popular properties that PlayStation owns. As such, it’s quite surprising that the publisher has allowed the IP to sit idle for the better part of the past decade. Currently, Naughty Dog is known to be working on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which is reportedly set to launch in 2027. Further down the line, though, a new Uncharted game could also be on tap and would greatly bolster PlayStation’s lineup of first-party titles in the years to come.

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