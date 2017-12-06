Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’s Soundtrack Getting The Vinyl Treatment

We’ve seen a lot of video game soundtracks get put on vinyl as of late, released in special editions or with artwork that fans just can’t get enough of. So why shouldn’t Uncharted: The Lost Legacy get a turn?

Iam8bit has announced that it has partnered up with Sony Interactive Entertainment America and the developers at Naughty Dog to produce a special vinyl soundtrack for Lost Legacy, which will be available in the second quarter of 2018.

The two LP set will feature a 180-gram “Iris Effect” colored vinyl and album art by famed lifestyle illustrator Marc Aspinall, and the soundtrack is written by award-winning composer Henry Jackman, who previously worked on Wreck-It Ralph, Captain America: Civil War and Kong: Skull Island.

You can get an idea of what the soundtrack has to offer in the classic Uncharted: The Lost Legacy trailer below.

Those of you that are attending PlayStation Experience this weekend will have your first chance to pre-order the soundtrack, though pre-orders can also be taken on iam8bit’s website as well, starting December 9th at 8 AM PDT. The album set will set you back $40 plus shipping.

Those of you that pre-order the album at Sony’s event will be eligible to receive a free Relic Slipmat, a special promotion that commemorates the tenth anniversary of the Uncharted series. You can see what it looks like in the promo photo below.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is available now for PlayStation 4.