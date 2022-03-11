Undertale: Sans and Papyrus Make for Perfect Nendoroids

As previously announced, Good Smile Company is set to release Nendoroid figures of Undertale‘s Sans and Papyrus. As of this week, the company is now accepting preorders for both figures through April 20th. Each Nendoroid will cost interested folks $54.99, and the two Undertale characters are specifically set to release in January 2023.

As is typical for the Nendoroid line, each figure comes with a set of accessories. Sans, for example, has a ketchup bottle, hot dog, alternate blue eye parts, and a seated lower body. His eyes can also be repositioned in order to look in different directions. Papyrus, on other hand, comes with a plate of spaghetti and the blue bone from his “blue attack.” Papyrus also comes with three different face plates and swappable eyebrows to let folks play with his expressions.

You can check out what both the Sans and Papyrus Nendoroids look like for yourself below:

From "UNDERTALE" comes a Nendoroid of sans! The Nendoroid comes with plenty of parts for creating your favorite moments from the game. Be sure to preorder the Nendoroid of his cool brother Papyrus too!



While perhaps not immediately apparent, there is one other small little Easter egg on the store listings for both of the Undertale Nendoroids. The Sans Nendoroid, for example, has an official Good Smile Company listing… in his font. The same goes for Papyrus. It’s not huge, but it’s the little touches that go a long way.

As noted above, Good Smile Company is now accepting preorders for both the Sans and Papyrus Nendoroid figures. Each Nendoroid costs $54.99, and preorders are expected to close on April 20th. The estimated release window for both the Sans and Papyrus Nendoroid figures is January 2023. As for Undertale itself, the video game is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and even the PlayStation Vita. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Undertale franchise right here.

What do you think about the new Nendoroid figures of Sans and Papyrus from Undertale? Are there any other Undertale characters that you would like to see receive the same treatment? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!