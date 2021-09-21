Undertale: Sans and Papyrus Nendoroids Announced

It is truly a good time to be a fan of Undertale and developer Toby Fox. In addition to the recent release of Deltarune Chapter 2, Good Smile Company recently announced that the characters Sans and Papyrus would be joining the extremely popular Nendoroid figure line. An exact release date for the new Undertale Nendoroids has not yet been shared, but it seems safe to assume that it will at some point next year at the earliest.

“We’ve got big news today guaranteed to fill you with DETERMINATION!” Good Smile Company shared on Twitter as part of the announcement last week. “We’re excited to announce that Nendoroids of Sans and Papyrus from ‘UNDERTALE’ are in the works!! Stay tuned for more information coming soon!”

As usual for these initial announcements, the images provided by Good Smile Company are initial prototypes only. The next step would be the company showing off an unpainted, manufactured prototype before finally revealing the finished product. It’s hard to say whether every aspect of the concept design, like the small spine on Papyrus, will make it all the way to the finished product.

As noted above, it was only just announced by Good Smile Company that Nendoroids of Sans and Papyrus from Undertale are in the works. Given the timeline on these figures in the past, it is possible that we don’t learn more or see a prototype until next year. As for Undertale itself, the video game is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and even the PlayStation Vita. Additionally, Deltarune Chapter 2 was recently released. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Undertale franchise right here.

What do you think about the fact that Sans and Papyrus from Undertale are getting their very own Nendoroids from Good Smile? Are there any other Undertale characters that you would like to see receive the same treatment? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!