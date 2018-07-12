Undertale Gets Release Date For Nintendo Switch From Amazon Japan

Back in March, we reported the news that the beloved indie adventure Undertale would be making its way to Nintendo Switch. But fans have been wondering when a release date was announced for it, mainly because they can’t wait to play it on that particular platform. The good news is that we finally have one. Well, sort of.

A recent listing over on Amazon Japan suggests that the Switch port will arrive on September 15 in physical form. Now, keep in mind that it’s just the date for Japan at the moment and it’s not yet been confirmed by the game’s publisher, Tobyfox. But it sounds about right, as it’s poised to take the market by storm in time for the forthcoming fall/winter gaming season. We can only hope that we get the physical version on these shores as well, mainly for collector’s purposes.

The game has been highly anticipated by fans (particularly our own Liana “LiLi” Ruppert, who can’t wait to get her hands on it), but for those that don’t quite “get” what Undertale is about, check out the feature breakdown below:

Welcome to UNDERTALE. In this RPG, you control a human who falls underground into the world of monsters. Now you must find your way out… or stay trapped forever.

((Healthy Dog’s Warning: Game contains imagery that may be harmful to players with photosensitive epilepsy or similar condition.))

Killing is unnecessary: negotiate out of danger using the unique battle system.

Time your attacks for extra damage, then dodge enemy attacks in a style reminiscent of top-down shooters.

Original art and soundtrack brimming with personality.

Soulful, character-rich story with an emphasis on humor.

Created mostly by one person.

Become friends with all of the bosses!

At least 5 dogs.

You can date a skeleton.

Hmmm… now there are 6 dogs…?

Maybe you won’t want to date the skeleton.

I thought I found a 7th dog, but it was actually just the 3rd dog.

If you play this game, can you count the dogs for me…? I’m not good at it.

Needless to say, this is yet another great indie title to pursue on the Switch. And it doesn’t look like it takes up that much space on the memory card either.

We’ll let you know once it’s officially confirmed by the game’s publisher. Fingers crossed that it will be soon!