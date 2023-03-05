Unmatched Adventures Announced, Adds Co-Op to Hero Battler Game

Restoration Games will release Unmatched Adventures, a new co-op version of their popular Unmatched series. This week, Restoration Games provided first details about Unmatched Adventures, a new way to play the battling game Unmatched. The new game introduces four new heroes – Jill Trent, Nikola Tesla, Annie Christmas, and The Golden Bat – along with two villains that introduce a new mode. In traditional Unmatched, players each choose a hero and battle against another player's character. In Unmatched Adventures, players actually team up to battle a villain, each of which has a unique battlefield. Villains and their minions are controlled by simple action cards and a targeting system, while trying to complete a specific objective. If the villains complete the objective or defeat all the heroes, the players lose.

Players can also bring in heroes from other Unmatched sets to use in Unmatched Adventures or they can use the heroes from Unmatched Adventures in traditional Unmatched battles.

The Unmatched game franchise has featured characters from numerous franchises and myths, with players able to mix and match heroes from any expansion. Gameplay involves moving around a board and playing cards to attack opponents or complete other actions. Each board has a different layout, with colors used to determine line of sight for various ranged attacks. The game ends when only one player is left standing, with alternative game modes allowing for teams or 1v1v1 play.

Playable characters include Robin Hood, King Arthur, Bigfoot, Medusa, Alice in Wonderland, and Sherlock Holmes. Licensed sets include characters from Jurassic Park, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Bruce Lee. A number of Marvel sets have also been released, with Daredevil, Elektra, Moon Knight, Luke Cage, Black Widow, Black Panther, and Deadpool included in various boxed sets.

A digital version of Unmatched has also been released via Early Access on Steam, with most of the non-licensed characters either available to use or coming via DLC released this year. Initial response to the digital game has been positive, with 81% of Steam reviews being rated as "Very Positive."

Unmatched Adventures will be released this summer. You can sign up to a planned BackerKit crowdfunding campaign for additional details.