The Magnus Archives TTRPG Announced

The popular horror podcast The Magnus Archives is getting a tabletop RPG. Rusty Quill, the production company behind The Magnus Archives, announced that Monte Cook Games was developing a tabletop RPG set in the world of the horror franchise. Information about the new tabletop RPG is sparse, although it will likely use Monte Cook's Cypher System, a flexible game system that can be adapted into multiple genres and settings. As of this weekend, over 5,000 people have signed up to be notified about The Magnus Archives TTRPG, indicating that it could become one of this year's biggest tabletop RPGs.

The Magnus Archives focuses on the employees of the Magnus Institute, a long-established research facility in London dedicated to the supernatural. Each episode focuses on a "statement" taken by the Magnus Institute detailing some sort of strange supernatural encounter, often with deadly consequences. Over time, the characters of The Magnus Archives learn of the links between many of the statements and their own institute, as well as the powerful forces that seem to prey on people's fundamental fears. The first run of The Magnus Archives ran for 200 episodes and ended in 2021. However, earlier this year, Rusty Quill launched a crowdfunding campaign for The Magnus Protocols, a full three-season followup to The Magnus Archives.

This will be the second popular podcast adapted into a tabletop RPG by Monte Cook Games in recent months. Last year, Monte Cook Games ran a crowdfunding campaign for a tabletop RPG adaptation of Old Gods of Appalachia, which raised over $2 million. It's likely that The Magnus Archives Roleplaying Game will have a comparably sized campaign, given that both podcasts are incredibly popular.

