New Roller Coaster-Building Game Announced by Dinosaur World Publisher

The designer of the Tiny Epic series of tabletop games has a new game that's all about building roller coasters. Last month, Pandasaurus Games announced Roller Coaster Rush, a new tabletop game designed by Scott Almas, the designer of the popular line of Tiny Epic games. In Roller Coaster Rush, players will design their own roller coaster, represented with a miniaturized version complete with marble-sized tracks. Over the course of the game, players will attempt to actually snag the pieces of the track they need to build their roller coaster via auctions. If they lose an auction, they'll have to remove that piece from their design. However, players also have the opportunity to add additional pieces via auction as well. At the end of the game, players will earn victory points based on how far the marble moves along with completing certain other objectives.

Roller Coaster Rush is actually an updated version of the 2017 title Coaster Park, which was released in 2017 with the same general themes and mechanics. However, Roller Coaster Rush comes with improved components, designed to fix some of the technical issues that plagued the original version of the game.

Roller Coaster Rush is the first new title planned for release by Pandasaurus in 2023. The game publisher is also developing a card game based on Persona 5 Royal, which will be released sometime in Q4 2023. The publisher has also recently teased releasing some kind of game based on George Orwell's 1984. The publisher is best known for its Dinosaur World line of games along with Machi Koro, although it typically publishes a diverse range of games every years.

Roller Coaster Rush will be released in April and will have a retail price of $39.99.