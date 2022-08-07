Unmatched: Digital Edition Gets an Early Access Launch Date

The digital version of Unmatched is coming to Steam next month. Acram Digital announced that it would release an early access version of Unmatched: Digital Edition on September 15th. The new game is an adaptation of the hit Restoration Games board game that features a mix of characters pulled from myths, folklore and modern movies and comics battling to the brutal end against one another. Players can mix and match characters from any Unmatched game, meaning that a team of King Arthur and Dracula could battle Sinbad and Deadpool. You can check out the trailer for the digital version, which appears to be a faithful adaptation of the original board game, below:

Unmatched has been a popular series for Restoration Games with expansions released on a regular basis. Restoration Games publishes the game with Mondo Games, which means that Restoration has pulled in characters from Jurassic Park, the Marvel Universe, and other sources. We've seen everyone from Bruce Lee to Bigfoot to Beowulf appear in Unmatched, with Restoration Games recently announcing several additional boxes focused on the Marvel Universe coming out later this year. It's unclear how the mix-and-match system of Unmatched will work in the Digital Edition, but the developers have confirmed that expansions will be added over time that adds more characters and maps to the game.

According to Unmatched: Digital Edition's Steam page, the game will remain in Early Access for 2-3 months while players provide feedback and more characters are added to the game. "People are awaiting Unmatched: Digital Edition with excitement and we're ready to present them a partially ready playable version with multiplayer features as soon as we are ready," wrote Acram Games on the Unmatched: Digital Edition game's Steam Page. "We're also taking this time to listen to the community feedback so the final product offers a satisfying experience! Early Access starts September 15th!!!"

You can sign up for Unmatched: Digital Edition's Early Access via the game's Steam Library page.