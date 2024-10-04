Until Dawn 2 Reportedly in the Works at PlayStation

PlayStation is reportedly in the process of working on a sequel to its 2015 horror game Until Dawn. As of this week, a new remake of Until Dawn has been released across PlayStation 5 and PC. This will precede a movie adaptation of the game, which began filming a couple of months ago. With so much renewed focus now being placed on the Until Dawn franchise, it seems that PlayStation is also spinning up development on a sequel as well.

With the Until Dawn remake now available, new footage of the game's ending has been circling and teases that there is more to come. This new conclusion of Until Dawn wasn't seen in the original version of the title and has instead been solely added to the remake. Without spoiling anything, the remake simply adds a new scene that sets the stage for further stories in this universe fo come about in the future.

Following the reveal of this new ending, insider Nick Baker shared what he has heard about the future of Until Dawn. Specifically, Baker said on X that he has been told PlayStation studio Firesprite is currently in the process of working on Until Dawn 2. Previously, it was known via job listings that Firesprite was working on a horror title of some sort. Now, assuming that Baker's information is accurate, it's known that this project is Until Dawn 2.

Generally speaking, it makes a lot of sense for PlayStation to work on an Until Dawn sequel for all of the aforementioned reasons. With this series set to become a film franchise in the years ahead, PlayStation will certainly want to capitalize on its jump to a new medium by making the series more accessible than ever before. Bringing Until Dawn to PS5 and PC was merely the first phase of this plan, with Until Dawn 2 being a long-term focus. Whether all of this will result in Until Dawn becoming a far larger property for PlayStation in the years to come remains seen, but it's clear that this new remake won't be the last we see of the franchise.