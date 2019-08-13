Upgraded Nintendo Switch With Improved Battery Life is Available Now

If you’re in the market for a Nintendo Switch there are a couple of very important things you need to keep in mind. First and foremost, an upgraded model with improved battery life (4.5 to 9 hours vs. 2.5 to 6.5 for the original) is available to order on Amazon now for the same $299 price tag as the original version, which is still being sold. The visible difference between the two versions is the streamlined look of the box (pictured above) and the HAC-001(-01) model number. So make sure that the version you get in the mail meets these criteria.

The second thing to keep in mind is that you have another option dubbed the Nintendo Switch Lite that can be had for $100 less than the standard model if you can live without some core features…

If you’re unfamiliar, the Nintendo Switch Lite doesn’t actually do any switching, there are no Joy-Cons (though it can connect to extra controllers), and the screen is smaller at 5.5-inches. However, the Lite does offer the same fundamental handheld experience as the standard Switch at a price point that’s $100 cheaper. It’s also more portable, has 3 to 7 hours of battery life (which beats the original Switch model), more color options, and an actual D-pad. These features combine to make the Lite attractive as a second Switch console, a console for kids, or a console for people that simply don’t care about playing on the TV.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is available to pre-order on Amazon and Walmart now in several colors. You can go into further detail comparing the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite right here. Note that future packaging will indicate whether a given video game can function in handheld mode. Naturally, that’s going to be a required feature for a handheld-only console.

