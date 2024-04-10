V Rising Reveals Castlevania Collaboration

Konami collaborations were all the rage during today's Triple-I Initiative digital event. Vampire Survivors announced content based on Contra, while V Rising is getting in on the action with content based on Castlevania. The latter collaboration will begin on May 8th, and will see the addition of Simon Belmont. The content will be free to all V Rising players, but there will also be a paid Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack. The Premium Pack will cost $19.99, and will add a metric ton of cosmetics based on the Castlevania franchise.

What Castlevania Fans Should Expect from the Collaboration

$20 for cosmetics might seem a bit steep, but those that purchase the Legacy of Castlevania pack will be getting a lot in return. Players will gain the ability to craft 5 pieces of armor inspired by Alucard, and there will also be new hairstyles, paintings, music tracks, statues, and more inspired by the Konami series. All told, it seems like a lot of content, and for longtime fans of the series, it should be well worth the price. A trailer for the V Rising Castlevania collaboration can be found below.

Hopefully collaborations like this one with V Rising will result in greater calls for a new series entry. While Castlevania might be less known to younger gamers, V Rising has attracted more than 3 million players since entering early access last year. This collaboration could result in a lot of new players discovering the franchise, and get them to see what they've been missing through options like Castlevania Anniversary Collection. If that happens, it could show Konami that there's still a lot of interest in the series, and get them working on a new entry.

Will We Ever Get a New Castlevania Game?

While this collaboration seems to have a lot to enjoy for Castlevania fans, it probably won't do much to appease fans waiting for a new game. It's been 10 years since the release of Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, and fans have been left with crumbs for a decade now. Castlevania has been kept alive thanks to the Netflix series, collaborations such as this one, and compilations, but none of that is quite as exciting as an actual new series entry.

The Castlevania franchise is one of the most beloved in all of gaming. Decades after their release, titles like Symphony of the Night and Aria of Sorrow are still considered some of the best video games ever made. When Konami announced a bunch of new Silent Hill projects in late 2022, fans were hopeful that Castlevania might receive a similar treatment. Unfortunately, like Dracula himself, Castlevania remains dormant, with no one knowing when it might return to haunt the night.

Are you planning on checking out this Castlevania content when it comes to V Rising? Do you want to see an actual new game in the Castlevania series? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!