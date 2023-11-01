Castlevania: Nocturne Cosplay Gets Spooky With Alucard

Castlevania: Nocturne expanded the Netflix franchise with a brand new anime series taking the Universe in a whole new direction, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate Alucard's big comeback to the anime! Castlevania: Nocturne takes place 300 years after the events of the four season original series, and that meant that we wouldn't be seeing any of the fan favorite characters from that first run. Instead, fans were introduced to the latest member of the Belmont bloodline with Richter Belmont as he was taking on some terrifying new vampire opponents during the time of the French Revolution.

While this seemed like we wouldn't be seeing many ties to the original series, it wasn't until the final moments of Castlevania: Nocturne's first season that Alucard made his return to the anime. Helping Richter and the others out of a jam in a quick fashion, the series is now prepared to bring him back to Castlevania full time in the coming season. Celebrating Alucard's big comeback is an awesome cosplay from artist @taryn_cosplay on Instagram that you can check out below:

What to Know for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2

Castlevania: Nocturne ended the first season's run with Alucard's return to the anime, and thankfully it was soon confirmed that the series would be returning with a second season. Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 is now in the works, but concrete release details have yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing. It will feature a returning staff and cast from the first season, so you can catch up with everything that's happened so far with the eight episode first season now streaming with Netflix. You can check out the original Castlevania series wth Netflix as well.

Netflix teases the first season of Castlevania: Nocturne as such, "France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and night creatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

