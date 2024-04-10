Vampire Survivors Coming to PlayStation, Contra Crossover Revealed

During today's Triple-I Initiative presentation, Poncle Games had some exciting news to reveal about Vampire Survivors. After a very long wait, it has been confirmed that the game will finally be coming to PS4 and PS5 this summer. Earlier this year, Poncle hinted about a PlayStation release, but this is the first time we've gotten anything resembling official confirmation. Considering that Vampire Survivors has been available on Xbox and Nintendo Switch for some time now, it will be nice for PlayStation fans to finally see what the hype is all about!

Vampire Survivors x Contra

In addition to the PlayStation announcement, Poncle Games also revealed the game's next collaboration. Operation Guns is a new expansion dropping on May 9th, and will feature content inspired by Konami's Contra franchise. While the game's Among Us crossover was at different points on different platforms, the Contra content will arrive the same day on PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile. From the trailer, it looks like Contra's run and gun gameplay should mash-up very well with the roguelike elements fans are used to seeing in Vampire Survivors. Readers can see for themselves in the trailer in the Tweet embedded below.

oh hi everyone, just a couple of tiny announcements from us today during the @iii_initiative



Vampire Survivors is coming to PlayStation 4+5 this Summer, no really



AND we're making a DLC called 'Operation Guns' that's based on Contra! Out on Steam, Xbox, Switch & mobile 9th May pic.twitter.com/vTIEJaWAE4 — Vampire Survivors 💥 Operation Guns DLC May 9th (@poncle_vampire) April 10, 2024

Collaboration content is a fairly new thing for Vampire Survivors. Contra is just the second official crossover we've seen in the game, though there have been hints that we could see a crossover with Baldur's Gate 3, as well. Presumably, the DLC will cost $2.49. Typically, expansions have been offered for $1.99, but the game's Among Us DLC cost a little bit extra. Last December, Poncle noted that collaboration DLC will be a little more expensive "in most cases," so we can probably assume Operations Guns will cost at least $2.49.

What is Vampire Survivors?

For those that are just learning about Vampire Survivors through the PlayStation announcement, the game is a roguelike shoot 'em up with a gothic theme. While "vampire" is in the title, it's been a running joke that there are no actual vampires in the game (which is referenced in today's trailer). However, there are plenty of other monsters, and the types of weapons players would expect to see in a game like Castlevania, including whips, garlic, and Bibles.

Since releasing on PC in 2022, Vampire Survivors has built a passionate fan base, and has been nominated for a number of awards. In addition to the newly announced Contra DLC, fans have a lot to look forward to in the future, including cross-progression and an animated series. At this time, we don't know if the PlayStation version will feature cross-progression, as Sony has sometimes blocked that in games like Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Are you planning on checking out the Contra collaboration in Vampire Survivors? Will you buy the game when it finally arrives on PlayStation this summer?