V Rising Update Makes 11 Changes to the Game

A new V Rising update is going live on Steam today but it does not require a download, which means it won't download for most players until the next time Steam is booted back up. Despite not requiring a download, the update does make some notable changes and 11 total. And included in these changes is the addition of a handy quality-of-life feature.

Right now, there's no word of when the next major update will go live, but Stunlock Studios has been quick to support Steam's popular new game. Despite only being an Early Access title, it's been one of the most popular games on the digital storefront since its release back in May.

Below, you can check out the update's complete patch notes:

Server optimizations for servers with long up times and/or a lot of players.

Optimized the map and minimap on servers with a lot of castles.

Added a "Confine Cursor to Window" setting which will confine the Mouse Cursor to the window when in Minimized/Fullscreen Window mode.

Updated the Social Panel: Now it displays all players connected to the server and their SteamID. We also added text chat muting functionality. Muting is persistent between sessions now. Note: Some players were using the social panel as an in-game radar, this won't be possible anymore.

The Blood Essence Drain Modifier setting should now work properly.

Fixed a bug where some types of lootable containers (Sarcophaguses, Book Shelves, Drawers etc) could get stuck in a looted and hidden state, never to respawn. All currently stuck containers will now respawn.

Castle Hearts now count as any floor type and can be incorporated in specialized rooms to still grant floor bonuses to stations/structures within the room.

Fixed a bug that caused some icons in the minimap to disappear. Now, the icons will always be visible in the minimap.

Servants will now be summoned to their servant coffin if locked outside their own castle while not being in combat.

Fixed an issue where some servants wouldn't become available after completing a Hunt.

Fixed an issue where Servants would be able to open doors of an enemy castle.

V Rising is available via Steam and Steam only. There's currently no word of the game coming to console, but given its popularity, a console port seems likely at this point.