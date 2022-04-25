Valheim Hits 10 Million Copies Sold, Mistlands Update Set for This Year

✖

Valheim developer Iron Gate Studio has announced that the popular Viking video game has managed to surpass 10 million copies sold since it first launched in Early Access just over a year ago. In addition to the major sales milestone, the developer has provided an update on the much-anticipated upcoming Mistlands update, teasing that Valheim will receive its new biome and more this year.

As has been teased previously, the Mistlands update will be a substantial one, and according to the latest statement is still in development. That's in addition to the smaller updates that Iron Gate Studio has been providing on a regular basis. "New creatures are given life, dungeons are being planned out, and weapons are being crafted," the developer stated at the end of March. "Designing a new biome is a large undertaking, with many pieces that need to slot together before it can become the complete experience it needs to be, and it will require a lot of iterations and testing before it's done. The biome is quite some time away still, but we are excited for it and we believe the result will be well worth the wait!"

#Valheim has sold over 10 million copies! Thank you to every single one of you who got us to this milestone – when we launched the game we could never in our wildest dreams have imagined this! 🧡 🍻 pic.twitter.com/ZCmcsaubPB — Valheim (@Valheimgame) April 25, 2022

"We never imagined Valheim would become so big, not even in our wildest dreams, and the past year flew by faster than we anticipated," said Richard Svensson, CEO of Iron Gate Studio, as part of the announcement of the sales milestone. "Our team has doubled since launch and knowing Valheim is enjoyed by millions of players around the world honours and humbles us at the same time. Our ambitions for the game have never been stronger and the development of Mistlands is well underway – we can't wait to bring this new mysterious biome to the game."

As noted above, it would seem that Valheim's Mistlands update will release at some point this year. Valheim is currently available in Early Access on PC via Steam for $19.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Viking PC video game right here.

What do you think about Valheim managing to sell 10 million copies? Are you looking forward to the upcoming Mistlands update yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!