Valheim Update Tests New Frost Caves and More, Patch Notes Revealed

Valheim’s latest update has now been released, but not for the live game itself. Instead, it’s available for those who’ve opted into the “Public Test” branch of Valheim which means that it’s akin to updates that get released on other games’ test servers first for players to try out the new features. It’s got Frost Caves, Steam Deck optimizations, and more, and you can try it out now ahead of its live release.

Truly new content is always the biggest part of any update, Valheim’s included, so naturally, the highlight of this release is the new Frost Caves. They’ll only be found in unexplored areas, the developers specified, but they’ll include enemies not yet found in other parts of the game as well as other resources to collect.

In addition to that new feature, things like full controller support and more are also being tested. You can check out all of that in the patch notes below and can opt into the patch now to try things out for yourself, but be warned that like any in-testing update, this one might not be stable, the developers said.

New Content

Frost Caves added as a new dungeon (Will only appear in unexplored areas)

New enemies: Ulv, Cultist, Bat

New crafting materials: Red jute, Fenring hair, Fenring claw

New armour set: Fenris Coat, Fenris Leggings, Fenris Hood (equip all at once for an extra bonus!)

New weapon: Flesh Rippers (Unarmed)

New build pieces: Red jute carpet, Red jute curtain, Standing brazier

New event: “You stirred the cauldron”

Fixes & Improvements

FPS limiter setting and option to reduce GPU usage when minimised, menu FPS capped to 60

Various console command improvements and additions, see console ‘help’

Fixed some dungeon parts not being fully deterministic (ends)

Nomap mode improvements (vegvisr alternative, nomap is server setting, max distance for shouting, random build/spawn rotation, ‘noportals’ command)

Resolution now only shows refresh rate when forcing exclusive fullscreen

Various UI fixes

Recipes for Jack-o-turnip + Yule stuff disabled

Quality of Life

Building marker is more subtle and indicates piece rotation

Corpse run gives carry weight bonus to compensate for unequipped belt

Crafting stackable items while having full inventory now possible if there are are available stack slots

Fixed a bug where sometimes stackable items won’t be taken when having full inventory and pressing ‘Take All’ in a chest

Chat can now be closed using esc, mouse or gamepad B

Gamepad support:

Full controller support!

Controller legend visible in pause menu and settings

Controller text input when running in Steam big picture mode. Chat, characters, signs, pets etc can now be named using the controller.

Controller mapping of all game features

Context menus will now always show controller buttons when using controller

Alternative controller glyph style option

Skills window scrollable with gamepad

Crafting can be cancelled if pressing the button again (like with mouse)

Fixed some missing/misplaced gamepad tooltips

Steam Deck

Steam Deck controller layout shows when playing on Steam Deck

Loads default settings catered to the Steam Deck

Localisation