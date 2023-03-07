Valheim Updates Mistlands Content and More, Patch Notes Revealed

Valheim got another of its Mistlands updates this week from developer Iron Gate with a couple of balance changes and improvements released for players to try out. Those include rebalances to certain item drops and spawns as well as changes for the HUD and user interface in some places.

Of course, outside of this update, the big Valheim news is that the game's Xbox release date is quickly approaching. It's one of the new Xbox Game Pass games, too, so you'll automatically get it that way if you're a subscriber.

The full patch notes for this week's update can be found below:

Gameplay & Balance

Mistlands giant helmet and sword will now properly drop both iron and copper scrap as intended

Seeker soldier and ticks should now respawn correctly in dungeons, and ticks starred ticks chance increased from 10% to 20% as intended.

Fixes & Improvements:

Added Munin to Ribcage locations in Mistlands

Added saving icon to HUD and delayed the "bad connection icon" when saving

All game texts have been optimised for better clarity and performance

Reworked button prompts to a new visual style, added some missing buttons, etc.

Key hints are now displayed in a horizontal line rather than vertical list and visible in all needed contexts

Kicked players get a proper message

Menu selection markers should now be displayed correctly in all languages

Fixed several focus loss scenarios when using a gamepad

Haldor's lines are now translated correctly

Build menu has been widened to avoid overlapping other interface items

D-Pad should now be usable in all menus

Controller and keyboard usage of menus improved

Skills menu should now work correctly with gamepad and show tooltips correctly

Mistlands boss should no longer escape her room during rare occasions (changes have been made to how ownership of objects work when transferred to another player; specifically checking the positions)

Fixed a bug that caused projectiles to sometimes miss even though it obviously should have connected

Durability bar on item in the inventory and action bar is now only visible if the item has been damaged

Fixed a visual bug that showed servers that were being pinged as offline

Thatch roof i-corner 45o can now support itself and will protect underlying beams from rain properly

Thatch & darkwood roof top 26o middle beam point fixed

Quality of Life

Added alternative controller layout and changed layout to be more readable. Build snapping is a toggle in the alternative layout, and has an icon when active

Added manual save button to the pause menu that displays last save time

Crafting menus and quick use bar now have cycling navigation when using gamepad

You can now use the sticks to move to and from a container inventory from the player inventory directly rather than changing menu focus

Crafting station is now focused when opening a crafting station

Language can now be changed without restarting the game

If a server is unjoinable for version mismatch or other restriction this will shown when attempting to join a game from the server list immediately rather than having to wait for the game to load

Performance