Valheim Xbox Release Date Announced

Valheim is finally coming to Xbox after an extended waiting period. Valheim took off on PC a couple of years ago as one of the most interesting new online games. Over the last decade or so, there's been a big boom of online survival games like Minecraft, Rust, and The Forest. The genre is getting pretty crowded, but that hasn't stopped newcomers like Valheim from still making a comfortable place for themselves where they can absolutely dominate. Many console players have been hoping the game would make the jump to a console for a while, but it has taken several years for it to actually materialize.

Thankfully, if you're on Xbox, you won't have to wait much longer. Valheim is finally coming to Xbox on March 14th, so it's only a few short weeks away. If that wasn't good enough for you, you also won't have to pay for it if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Not only does it make it easily accessible for you, but it also makes it incredibly easy to convince your pals to download the game and play with you. The Norse mythology-inspired survival game is likely going to make major waves on Xbox, so now may be the time to start convincing your squad to prepare for the game. You can view a small description of the game below.

"Valheim is a brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players set in a procedurally-generated world inspired by Norse mythology. Craft powerful weapons, construct longhouses, and slay mighty foes to prove yourself to Odin!"

PC games sometimes have troubles making the jump to console as they have to reduce all of their inputs to just a handful of buttons. Some also struggle to get optimized for consoles, but hopefully, Valheim will not be in the same boat. Only time will tell how it turns out, but if it can replicate the same experience as PC, it should be a pretty special Xbox experience.

Are you going to check out Valheim on Xbox? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.