Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Release Date Revealed

Paradox Interactive and developer Draw Distance have announced that the latter’s narrative adventure game with a mouthful of a title, Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York, will release on December 4 on PC via Steam. Then, sometime in Q1 2020, the game will hit Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, talks with property holder World of Darkness are currently ongoing in order to also bring the game to PS4 and Xbox One.

Unfortunately, the pair didn’t reveal a new trailer to accompany the news, but the game does have a Steam page now. However, the game’s Steam listing doesn’t really divulge any salient details beyond what the title is about.

“Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York presents the conflict between two vampiric factions: the traditionalist Camarilla and the fiercely independent Anarchs among the iconic landmarks and night lights of The Big Apple,” reads an official pitch of the game. “It’s a unique, atmospheric, single-player narrative experience, set in a rich, fully licensed, globally recognized universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition.”

As you may know, this news comes on the back of the other Vampire: The Masquerade title getting delayed. That’s right, in case you missed it, Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 has been delayed from Q1 2020 to sometime later in 2020. You can read more about the delay here.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York will be available on PC when it launches later this year. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much it will cost. That said, you can read more about the title below, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: