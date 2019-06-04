Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Revealed

A new Vampire: The Masquerade game has been announced by Draw Distance with Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York scheduled to be released later this year. The single-player game was revealed on Tuesday and takes place within the universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition, according to the developer. Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York’s story will focus on a conflict between the Camarilla and Anarchs, two vampiric factions who exist in New York. The game will be releasing for the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms including Steam.

Draw Distance will be serving as the publisher and developer of the game now that it has acquired a full creative license from Paradox Interactive, the studio said. No precise release date has been announced, but it’s scheduled to be out sometime in Q4 2019. According to the details revealed about the game so far, it’ll blend together the world of Vampire: The Masquerade with elements found in Telltale Games’ projects such as interactive stories with impactful decisions.

“Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York aims to translate the complex and fascinating world of vampires, their nightly struggles for power and attempts to hold on to their humanity, to a format previously unexplored by the brand – an atmospheric narrative experience,” the game’s Steam description reads. “Think interactive story meets choices-that-matter; dark, atmospheric, emotional narration meets Telltale-like way of creating morally challenging dilemmas, answers to which are entirely up to the players, allowing them to reach one of a variety of possible endings.”

Players will take on the role of a newly-fledged vampire who meets all different kinds of NPCs and make decisions based on their findings. Three different characters can be picked from to add to the game’s replayability, and each one of those has its own unique skills and experiences to offer.

We are proud to announce that thanks to FULL CREATIVE LICENSE from @PdxInteractive we’re making VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE – Coteries of New York on PC and Nintendo Switch!

ADD TO WISHLIST: https://t.co/jLQegnAiBz#vampirethemasquerade #indiedev — Draw Distance (@DrawDistanceDev) June 4, 2019

“Every character has access to a different set of Disciplines (unique supernatural skills that are characteristic to that Clan) and different narration,” Draw Distance said. “Your initial choice also influences your Coterie members’ approach to you, dialogue lines, possible side quests etc. Hence, it takes hours to experience every piece of content we prepared. You’ll go through the main quest, side quests and loyalty quests (aimed to build closer relations between the protagonist and members of your Coterie). BUT one playthrough is definitely not enough to see every piece of content we’ve prepared.”

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York will release later this year for the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms, but Draw Distance says a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version aren’t out of the question.