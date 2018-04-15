Select Vampyr Pre-Orders Come With Vinyl Soundtrack

Those who pre-order Vampyr ahead of the vampiric game’s release will receive a vinyl of the game’s soundtrack.

The game’s release date isn’t too far away with Vampyr scheduled to release on June 5, so pre-ordering it now means that you won’t have to wait too long until you can sink your teeth into the game and the vinyl. Developers DONTNOD Entertainment announced on Twitter that you can get the vinyl as long as you pre-order the game from select retailers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is pretty cool! If you pre-order @VampyrGame at selected retailers, you will receive a limited edition vinyl featuring a selection of #Vampyr‘s soundtrack, composed by multi-award winner and BAFTA nominee @oderiviere!

Vampyr will release on #PS4, #XboxOne and #PC on June 5. pic.twitter.com/iALHHPgNdh — DONTNOD_Ent (@DONTNOD_Ent) April 13, 2018

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as though there are any options for those in the U.S. when trying to pre-order the game for the vinyl. Based out of Paris, France, many of the areas that DONTNOD’s offer has been extended to are in Europe, though Australia also has the pre-order bonus offer. The U.K. doesn’t appear to have any retailers eligible for the deal either, according to the list of retailers that were shared soon after by DONTNOD.

Preorders are open: https://t.co/dgActe292G. Selected retailers with the free vinyl on the following territories: France (Micromania), Nordics (GameStop), Spain (GAME), Benelux (Game Mania), Poland (Empik), Australia (JB HI-FI), Portugal (FNAC). — DONTNOD_Ent (@DONTNOD_Ent) April 13, 2018

But even if you’re not in it for the vinyl, Vampyr still offers in-game content for pre-ordering. Those who pre-order the game will get the Hunter Heirlooms DLC, a pack that includes a sword called Dragonbane, a pistol named Barker, and an outfit called the Dark Physician Suit. This DLC will also be available for purchase after the game is released if you’re not completely sold on pre-ordering it yet.

For those who haven’t heard much about Vampyr, the game puts you in control of a doctor-turned-vampire who has to simultaneously quench his vampiric thirst while attempting to rid 1918 London of the curse that plagues the city. You have to feed on the people that you’re supposed to be saving which may put players in a difficult spot, but that’s where the game’s decision-making elements come into play. How you plan on saving London – and if you plan on saving London at all – depends on your actions.

Vampyr is scheduled to be released on June 5 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but pre-order ahead of time if you want that in-game content or are eligible for the vinyl offer. The game is also currently 10 percent off on Steam, so you can get it for just $44.99 there for the time being.