Verizon Fios Deal Tosses in a Year of Xbox Live Gold and ‘Sea of Thieves’ or ‘PUBG’ for Free

Verizon is trying to entice Xbox users to take the plunge on a Fios Gigabit Connection with a new deal that tosses in a year of Xbox Live Gold and your choice of Sea of Thieves or Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) for free when you sign up for the $79.99 per month service.

Verizon claims that their Gigabit Connection can deliver downloads as fast as 940 Mbps and uploads as fast as 880 Mbps – allowing customers to stream on up to 100 devices at once. If you are fortunate enough to live in one of the areas where Fios is available you can take advantage of the deal right here. Unfortunately, the markets are extremely limited at the moment.

Verizon notes that you’ll get an email with a code for a one year membership to Xbox Live Gold and a second code for a digital download of the game “within 24 hours from when Verizon receives full payment of your first Fios bill”. Apparently, if you already own both of the games, you can’t redeem the code of your choice for cash, but you can gift the code to someone else.

I can’t confirm that Fios is all that it’s cracked up to be since I only have one terrible option for Internet service, but you had better believe that I would shop around for something better if given the opportunity – with or without sweet Xbox deals.

