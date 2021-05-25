Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Announced for PlayStation 4

Sega today announced Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, a remake of Virtua Fighter 5, will release for the PlayStation 4 next week on June 1st. The most recent version of Virtua Fighter 5, which is the last numbered release so far, came out for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012 under the name Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown. The development of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown was led by a team of developers from Sega AM2 and Yakuza franchise developer RGG Studio and is overall part of Sega's 60th-anniversary project.

The official reveal of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown comes by way of IGN, but there has been online scuttlebutt about it for months at this point. Following a teaser from Sega of some kind of new Virtua Fighter project in the works late last year, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown began to leak online thanks to rating board classifications. That said, the reveal today is the first bit of official news that includes any real details about the title.

You can check out a screenshot from Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown below:

(Photo: Sega)

Notably, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown includes updated graphics and a brand-new engine as it's built within RGG Studio's Dragon Engine. The gameplay and mechanics and all of those underlying bits remain the same, but there is also new background music, lighting, shaders, a new opening cinematic, and new user interface. Players will also be able to spectate online fights live, and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown includes the ability to create round-robin tournaments online. Online public and private lobbies for the new remake support 16 players max and will allow those participating to communicate via stamps among other tools.

As noted above, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on June 1st. Interested folks should be able to play it on the PlayStation 5, but it will remain the PS4 version of the title. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Virtua Fighter franchise right here.

