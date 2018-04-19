Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Delayed on All Platforms

In keeping true with NeocoreGames’ promise to release Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor – Martyr at the same time on all platforms, the one team, one fight mentality also means if one version is delayed – they all get delayed.

Originally set to release on May 8th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players, the latest in the Warhammer 40,000 series was set to release all in one fell swoop. Unfortunately, the console version wasn’t quite ready in terms of a few technical issues discovered so to keep true to their original word – all versions have seen a slight delayed until the issues are resolved. The good news is that it’s really not a bad delay! Instead of May 8th, the title will be releasing on all platforms June 5th. It could have definitely been worse, and we’re glad they were able to catch this before launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the meantime, catch up on what the game will have to offer when it does release with some more info about the title below:

“Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is a grim Action-RPG featuring multiple classes of the Inquisition who will carry out the will of the Emperor even in the darkest reaches of the Imperium!”