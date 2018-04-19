Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Delayed on All Platforms

In keeping true with NeocoreGames’ promise to release Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor – Martyr at the same time on all platforms, the one team, one fight mentality also means if one version is delayed – they all get delayed.
Originally set to release on May 8th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players, the latest in the Warhammer 40,000 series was set to release all in one fell swoop. Unfortunately, the console version wasn’t quite ready in terms of a few technical issues discovered so to keep true to their original word – all versions have seen a slight delayed until the issues are resolved. The good news is that it’s really not a bad delay! Instead of May 8th, the title will be releasing on all platforms June 5th. It could have definitely been worse, and we’re glad they were able to catch this before launch.
In the meantime, catch up on what the game will have to offer when it does release with some more info about the title below:
“Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is a grim Action-RPG featuring multiple classes of the Inquisition who will carry out the will of the Emperor even in the darkest reaches of the Imperium!”
- The first Action-RPG set in the grim future of the 41st Millennium takes the genre to its next level: an open-world sandbox game with a persistent universe with a huge variety of missions, tactical, brutal combat encounters in destructible environments and a storyline influenced by the community of players. Use the cover system for tactical advantage, shoot off limbs and perform executions in epic boss battles and become a Protector of any solar systems with your glorious actions!
- Forge your own playstyle with different character classes and specializations: hold your ground with the Crusader Inquisitor while enemies close in on you, bring in your finesse and cunning with the Death Cult Assassin background, or use the unspeakable powers of the Warp with the Primaris Psyker background. Choose from three specializations for each classes that fit your playstyle.
- Explore the Star Map of the vast Caligari Sector, travel in different subsectors and explore an immense amount of solar systems, visit a growing number of unique points of interests: investigate on different planets with distinctive terrain conditions, fight your way through corridors of infested Void Stations, abandoned Star Forts and other diverse environments!
- You can go solo as a lonely Inquisitor, but you can also assemble a team of your friends! Play missions in co-operative mode with up to 4 team members, blast away your foes together claiming great rewards, and form Cabals to gather your close allies! Inquisitorial Cabals are groups of Inquisitors working together. Cabals can progress just like characters do, and being a member can often grant special missions. The Inquisition has a lot of different factions with different agendas, and Cabals sometimes clash with each other in the shadows.
- Looking for a specific loot or reward? Use Uther’s Tarot to set the conditions of your next mission, collect Blueprints and use Crafting to improve your equipment, and use the Inoculator to fine-tune your different skills. Choose your loadout to your advantage for each mission!
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is an ever-growing, long-lasting experience. Expansions and regular free updates will introduce new enemy factions, new terrain settings, new missions and mission types, new story-driven investigations and new gameplay features. Seasons are big, free updates that will introduce longer story arcs in which players can shape the persistent world of the Caligari sector with their actions. Daily Quests, Tiers and Power Levels ensure new challenges – there’s always something new to explore or to collect!