Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines Edition Gaming Chair Unveiled by Secretlab

It's been a long time coming, but Secretlab has finally partnered with Games Workshop for the very first TITAN Evo gaming chair design inspired by Warhammer 40K. Specifically, the look is based on the Ultramarines' Mk. X Tacticus Power Armor, and it comes in a deep blue Secretlab NEOTM Hybrid Leatherette. Details include a embossed, metal-backed purity seal affixed to the headsrest, 3D embroidered rivets, the Chapter symbol of the Ultramarines stitched on the back, and an embroidered aquila symbol on the front. They went the extra mile with detailing on the left wing that's designed to mimic shoulder pads and black panels inspired by the suit worn by Space Marines under their armor.

Naturally, the TITAN Evo Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines Edition chair also features all of the ergonomic benefits that Secretlab is known for. Cold-cure foam and a pebble seat base for even weight distribution and comfort, dynamic lumbar support, and more. The chair is available in sizes Regular and XL here at the Secretlab website priced at $624 – $674. A magnetic memory foam head pillow will come free with each purchase. Inside that link you'll also find a ton of other options to customize your TITAN Evo chair.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

"The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you.

Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor's warriors. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity.

Heed the call of battle. For there is only war."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 releases on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC September 9, 2024.

Warhammer 40,000 has always had a robust lineup of video games expanding and supporting the world of the grimdark sci-fi franchise, although several strong titles have been released in recent years like Chaos Gate: Daemon Hunters and Rogue Trader. Warhammer 40,000 is also attracting attention thanks to its recent Hollywood deal with Amazon Studios, which will see the creation of a Warhammer 40,000 cinematic universe crafted by Henry Cavill.