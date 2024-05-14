Warhammer Skulls Returns With More Warhammer 40,000 Game Announcements

Warhammer Skulls is returning for 2024, with showcases and announcements for various Warhammer 40K video games kicking off next week. Games Workshop has announced the return of Warhammer Skulls, a presentation about all things Warhammer 40,000 video games. This year's event will be hosted by Rahul Kohli and will feature announcements related to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. Additionally, Games Workshop has confirmed news and reveals for games like Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Total War: Warhammer, Blood Bowl 3, Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Warhammer Skulls will kick off on May 23rd at 5pm BST / 9am PST.

"Being a part of Skulls 2023 was such an honour, the Warhammer community have been so welcoming and positive about Boltgun (and Malum Caedo) that I had to come back for Skulls 2024," said Rahul Kohli in a press release announcing the new festival. "It's one of those rare jobs you get to do where you're just as excited by the upcoming showcase and announcements as the fans are!"

As part of the event, Warhammer fans will be able to delve into week-long offers and freebies, including up to 90% off Warhammer titles, new content, DLCs, and free updates will be available across multiple platforms involving multiple games.

Warhammer 40,000 has always had a robust lineup of video games expanding and supporting the world of the grimdark sci-fi franchise, although several strong titles have been released in recent years like Chaos Gate: Daemon Hunters and Rogue Trader. Warhammer 40,000 is also attracting attention thanks to its recent Hollywood deal with Amazon Studios, which will see the creation of a Warhammer 40,000 cinematic universe crafted by Henry Cavill.