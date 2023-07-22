New Warhammer 40K Game Announced

A new Warhammer 40K game is on the way, featuring a long-lost miniature from a popular but out-of-print game. Games Workshop has announced Combat Arena: Lair of the Beast, a new standalone Warhammer 40K game. The game features players controlling one of several unique Warhammer 40K characters in a dangerous battle in the middle of an Ambull lair. The game will feature a number of classic miniatures, including several from Warhammer Quest: Blackstone Fortress. Notably, Combat Arena: Lair of the Beast pulls the Ambull from the Dreaded Ambull expansion of Blackstone Fortress, which has been out of print for several years.

This marks the third Combat Arena game published by Games Workshop, although Lair of the Beast is the first to feature an NPC monster to deal with in addition to other players. The Combat Arena games help serve as an introduction of sorts to the world of Warhammer 40K, along with teaching players how to build and paint miniatures on their own.

The Warhammer 40K franchise has been growing steadily, with a new edition of its core game driving new players and interest to the game. Unlike previous editions, the core ruleset and unit stats were made available for free to all players online, adding some additional accessibility to fans. Additionally, Amazon recently announced plans to launch a Warhammer 40K live-action franchise, with Henry Cavill helping to oversee the project.

Combat Arena: Lair of the Beast will be released later this month exclusively at Barnes and Noble in North America, and Müller, Thalia, Elbenwald, and GameStop in Germany. No price has been announced.