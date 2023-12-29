Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader Massive Update Revealed With Full Patch Notes

Developer Owlcat Games released Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader earlier this month on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Since giving access to the isometric RPG, Owlcat has consistently introduced new patches to update features and bugs that players have been running into. Today, the team dropped its third major patch for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader and it is a doozy. The patch is currently live on the PC version of the game and will come to consoles within the next day or so. Its most prominent fix is a series of several updates that should get rid of progression-blocking bugs that were arising as a result of broken quests and cutscenes.

On top of the fixes to progression, players will note that Owlcat has made several changes to various items and abilities to make them work as intended. Plus, Rogue Trader fans will notice fewer desync errors in co-op, especially on the console versions. The team has also introduced several optimization updates that should make Rogue Trader crash much less on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the 1.0.88 update in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. It's worth noting that the team is planning a future update for January that will focus on fixing even more talents and items, as well improving the game's balance.

Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader Update 1.0.88 Patch Notes

Patch 1.0.88 is live for PC!

Lord Captains, our third major patch is live on PC!

Mac and both consoles are expected to receive the same patch within about ~24 hours.

We've done our best to cover as many quest issues as possible before New Year in this one. We also had a chance to look at performance on console, some broken items and talents, overtuned skill checks and incorrect conviction/reputation requirements. Enjoy!

Our next major patch is expected in January and will focus on more fixes for talents and items, balance and QoL improvements.

Highlights

Fixed a vast majority of broken quests and cutscenes that blocked progression or worked only for specific choices;



Fixed many items and abilities that worked incorrectly;



Fixed several desync cases for co-op;



Updated conviction, reputation and skill check values;



Improved optimization and fixed a lot of crash cases on console;



Added the missing names of our founders to the Shrine of Remembrance and Credits. Sorry for taking so long!



Please be aware of plot spoilers in the description below!

System and stability

Fixed lag in the final encounter on console;



[Xbox only] Fixed multiple memory-related crashes;



Added optimizations to improve FPS and reduce crashes on consoles;



Additional optimizations for Footfall on console;



Closed some memory leaks in the UI windows;



Equipping Reaper Cape item could cause lag – fixed;



Fixed a crash after choosing "Arguing with you is pointless, die!" dialogue option on Rykad Minoris;



Fixed a crash when leaving;



Fixed a memory leak related to cover indicators in combat;



Fixed multiple cases of crash to the main menu with the message: "No active AstarPath object to bind to at..."



Fixed some cases of lag caused by enemies incorrectly processing out-of-order turns;



Fixed the game freezing or showing a black screen after the arrival of Cassia into combat during;



Optimized performance for;



Optimized performance of the initiative tracker on console and when playing with controller;



Co-op

Fixed desync at the colony screen;



Player nicknames over characters could disappear after save-load under certain circumstances – fixed;



When changing character roles mid-turn, some abilities could become locked – fixed;



Narrative

Added missing experience for completing the Drifting Voidship without combat;



"The Worm Churns" quest now updates properly in the journal;



Hieronimus no longer appears on Footfall if he was killed ;



Added Chorda's corpse if she was executed ;"



In dialogue with Felec, option about Winterscale being dead will not appear if you saved him;



You can no longer understand the Necrons in cutscenes if you haven't deciphered their language;



Jae's gift event will now correctly summon the Lord-Captain to the bridge;



Yrliet's cutscene at the beginning of Chapter 3 could break – fixed;



A couple of events on Janus teleported the player to the voidship bridge instead of starting dialogue, leading to all kinds of oddities – fixed;



A romance scene with Heinrix in Act IV could abruptly end – fixed;



Added missing conviction tags and updated the lines in dialogue with;



Added the special Lord of Footfall buff for gaining full control of Footfall in Act IV;



Argenta's quest "Driven" now completes correctly;



Argenta's personal quest could fail from completion, if the player ignored the rudeness of the orphan or chose the option to leave in the meeting with the orphans, which could cause her next dialogues to break – fixed;



Companions on the bridge could become completely non-interactable and Janris Danrock could be missing from the bridge under certain circumstances – fixed;



Dialogue withRizza and Octaviana no longer repeats multiple times;



Failing a check in dialogue withCalligos at Quetza Temer could block the dialogue – fixed;



Fixed a broken dialogue with Vinzelex.



Fixed a bug causing a dialogue with Cassia in the Anatomical Opera in Act III to break, locking her out of returning to the party. If this happened with you, you will need to go back to her location in order to make her join after this update;



Fixed a case of dialogue breaking in Marazhai's second quest;



Fixed a case of Reprieve from Torment quest unexpectedly failing;



Fixed a case where the player only received one ending slide after completing the game;



Fixed a possible set of conditions causing a dialogue with Octaviana to abruptly end;



Fixed an event where the High Factotum calls you to tell something about Jae, but nothing happens afterwards on the bridge;



Fixed multiple minor cases of dialogue conditions being set incorrectly, causing secondary dialogue options to appear or disappear unexpectedly;



Fixed remaining cases of broken dialogue in the Hunting Grounds quest inQuetza Temer, which could get the player stuck;



Fixed remaining issues with completion of Astray quest (including for players who had the quest already stuck);



Fixed some missing and "[draft]" strings;



Fixed various visual and dialogue problems with the final romance event of Yrliet;



Fixed Yrliet's quest "The Path We Lost" breaking if you agreed to go together, but didn't take her in the party;



Heinrix no longer asks to complete the "Secrets of the Cult" quest when leaving Kiava Gamma if the quest was already completed by that time;



Idira now properly receives the item and the new portrait as a result of her personal quest;



In Cassia's second quest, the quest destination is changed from"Bridge, von Valancius Voidship" to the 'Smaragdus Mundos' system to make it more obvious;



In some cases romance event failed to trigger in Act III for Heinrix, resulting in him never returning to the party – fixed;



In the final conversation with Muaran on Janus, in one of the possible dialogue endings it was not possible to recruit Yrliet and unlock her personal quest (Aeldari in Distress). It was fixed;



Jae never appeared after asking you to meet her on the bridge under some circumstances – fixed;



Jae no longer reminds about her quest in Act IV after it was already complete;



Jae's quest Mercatum Tabula Officiale could become stuck unless the player chose the option to shoot at the crowd – otherwise the clerk simply wouldn't appear. While that certainly fits the grim nature of 40k, it was never intended to be the only option, and the clerk will now appear properly for all options. You may need to return to the place if you had this problem and left the location;



Let the Cycle Be Discontinued had incorrect instructions in the journal and an additional naming error in Russian language – fixed;



Marazhai'sBranding romance event could fail to start under some circumstances – fixed;



Outcast's Duty quest may now be completed correctly;



Rat Hunting quest could fail to start under some conditions – fixed;



Some cutscenes with companions and bridge officers in Act IV could fail to start, blocking all further cutscenes from happening – fixed;



Some of the epilogues could be blocked from being displayed if Ulfar's quest wasn't complete by the end of the game – fixed;



The game no longer offers an option to ask about mercenaries in Act III if the player had none when ending up inCommorragh;



The player could get stuck in the sewers on Footfall in Act IV if Jae wasn't in the party – fixed;



The War Council in Act IV still failed to begin under some circumstances after the last update for some players – fixed;



Ulfar's quest at the beginning of Act V will now start correctly for all players. Players who didn't receive it, will receive it as soon as they load the save;



Items

Vendors in Act IV received a few new items;



"Ancient Plasma Rifle" now correctly applies additional flat damage instead of percent damage based on wearer's INT bonus;



Items of Commissar in Commorragh were added to his personal chest, arena vendor items can now be obtained from containers in case of their death, and aeldari weapons are added to the arms container to provide Yrliet something to fight with on the arena;



All burning effects from Saint Cognatius's Ostensorium now correctly deal double damage to daemons or psykers;



Arch-Strategist's Mantle no longer grants Dodge bonus to enemies standing in the Backline Combat Tactics zone;



Arch-Strategist's Mantle now grants the correct Damage percent bonus to allies standing in the Rear Combat Tactics area;



Blaster, Crucible of Torment, Archeotech Fusion Gun, The Ashen Breath and Fusion Gun are now correctly treated as two-handed weapons;



Cruciatum Litany was giving additional damage to area and burst attacks despite specifically mentioning that it should only give additional damage to single target attacks. Fixed, now bonus applies only to single target attacks;



Cursed Boots now work according to description;



Dark Lance is now available from vendor in Chapter 2 and has 26-39 damage



Duplicated prerequisite deleted for Mesh Vest;



Fixed requirements for Massive Astartes Plasma Pistol;



Fixed Triumph of Faith hammer stunning permanently and not resetting the attack cooldown;



Fixed various issues with Prey Scanner;



Gloom's Disgrace now correctly reduces the dodge of enemies around;



Hekatarii Blade of Bloodthirst now correctly applies bonus damage for each negative effect;



Hellbrute Horn Trophy item was modifying armour, deflection, critical damage and melee damage incorrectly – fixed;



Heroic Act version of Syphon Life was major psychic power instead of minor one (all Heroic Act versions of staff powers should be minor, to reduce their effects on veil) – fixed;



Losing consciousness in combat removed all stacks of Mindkiller Staff effect – fixed;



Seal of the Purifier now works correctly;



Shard Shotgun now correctly applies damage over time effects;



Stabilising Gauntlets now have the same color for all characters;



Staff of Blood was giving +5 Toughness instead of +10 – fixed;



Staff of the Righteous Pyre did not transform the Purge Soul damage into healing (when the psychic power was used on allies) – fixed;



The description of Dark Reaver item was updated for EN and RU languages;



Updated and added icons for many quest items;



Updated models of Ancient Terra Monocle and Great Librarian Glasses;



Updated the giftfrom Falco during Jae's party;



Von Valancius Cloak can now only be equipped by the Lord Captain;



When playing with controller or on console, if the character had only a single consumable item in the slot, the same item was displayed above and below on the scrollbar, causing a confusion about actual number of available items – fixed;



Wrong prerequisite deleted from Pain Grips;



Mechanics

Difficulty modifiers for skill checks changed:

Story 20 —> 40

Normal 10 —> 30

Core 0 —> 20

Hard -10 —> 10

Unfair -20 —> 0



Skillcheck modifier range for Custom difficulty is changed from -30/+30 to -50/+50.



This is a temporary change while we investigate the reports about incorrect or overtuned check values across the game – we intend to tune these values further.





Story 20 —> 40 Normal 10 —> 30 Core 0 —> 20 Hard -10 —> 10 Unfair -20 —> 0 Skillcheck modifier range for Custom difficulty is changed from -30/+30 to -50/+50. This is a temporary change while we investigate the reports about incorrect or overtuned check values across the game – we intend to tune these values further. Astra Militarum Commander talent Shoulder to Shoulder did not work – fixed;



"Better to Die for the Emperor" now correctly works on all archetype levels;



Aurora is now reluctant to use single target attacks, giving preference to burst fire;



Arch-Militant no longer receives 2 stacks of "Versatility" after every burst shot regardless of the previous attack;



Argenta could pick Aeldari Weapon Proficiency and Drukhari Weapon Proficiency when leveling up – fixed, no filthy xenos weaponry should be touched by the hands of Adepta Sororitas!



Astra Militarum Commander talent Suppression Fire! reduced the amount of wounds of the character that took it – fixed;



Blurred Locus strategist talent was available to be taken even without Combat Locus ability – fixed;



Desolation talent did not always work correctly – fixed;



Expert Finesse bounty hunter talent did not work – fixed;



Fixed incorrect calculations and damage prediction for Lidless Stare, Held in My Gaze and Immolate the Soul Navigator abilities. Tooltips were updated accordingly;



Fixed some incorrect checks in Ulfar's quest;



In a particular Inquisitor Shipwreck encounter, the enemies are now grouped into squads to speed up the turns.



Inspire ability of Master Tactician did not properly add damage – fixed;



New Psychic Disciplines are now correctly filtered during level up process;



Overpenetration block of Stronghold Stratagem now fully blocks overpenetration;



Perilous Ways damage type was warp damage, instead of direct damage – fixed;



Psalms of Heroes sanctic psyker talent now works correctly;



Ready to Serve imperial world talent now works as intended;



Several talents could work even if the companion with the talent was not in the current party – fixed;



Some abilities could become locked after out-of-order turns from enemies – fixed;



Some Psychic Powers did not trigger items that should have been triggered with Psychic Powers – fixed.



Desperate Measure version of Inferno counted as an attack for the limit of attacks per round – fixed. It should be an extra attack as all other Desperate Measures."



Sometimes Heroic Acts and Desperate Measures could have an unintended AP cost – fixed;



Tactician's ability Finish the Job dealt incorrect amount of damage – fixed;



Using Charge with Fighter talent Rigorous Training still reduced the Fighter's MP to 0 – fixed;



Vigil Beyond Time ability no longer causes an error message under some circumstances;



Pyromancy talent Sparks of the Greater Flame could in rare cases lead to game freezing – fixed;



Locations

In the battle on Rykad Minoris the shuttle pilot could become engaged in combat and die, making it impossible to leave the planet – fixed;



Xenos ruins had a spot where Athletics check would only allow you to get through the obstacle in one direction, making you stuck if you had no consumables to demolish the obstacle – fixed, now Athletics may help you both ways;



A ladder could become a death trap for Ulfar atQuetza Temer, allowing him to go up, but not down – fixed;



After skipping a cutscene in the Outer Spile Halls companions that haven't stayed with the party could remain in combat anyway;



Companions will no longer be able to randomly disappear forever in Act III;



Exit from the pit in Act III no longer disappears after choosing one of the dialogue options;



Fixed a bug causing the landing icon on a certain icy planet to disappear;



Fixed cases when Winterscale would continuously spamBlood for the Blood God ability during the encounter on Quetza Temer;



It was impossible to leaveReaving Tempest Spireif you took the Killing Blow quest, but finished it withoutMarazhai in the party – fixed;



It was possible to talk to a dead soldier at The Upperway – fixed;



It's no longer possible to re-enter the Chartist vessel after Act III;



You can now reach the loot at the Shard of the Holy World;



Visual

Fixed cases of NPC clipping through each other in Act III;



Commorragh arena portals in Act III were always displayed as activated – fixed;



Added a missing portrait to one of the Archons;



Added animations for the Drukhari arriving to the Commorragh arena;



Added critters and improved lighting at theBottomless Pit;



Added new visuals for Noble Born Mantle;



Added visual effects forDaemonette Dominate Person ability ;



First flamer shot after changing weapons could become detached from the barrel – fixed;



Fixed a few cases of missing textures;



Fixed an animation bug in the cutscene for the final encounter, causing the enemy to teleport back and forth;



Footprints are now less visible on metallic surfaces;



Heinrix used to occupy the same spot as other NPCs on the bridge in some circumstances – fixed;



Improved lighting at the jail planetoid;



SomeNecrons and Chaos Daemons had death animations missing or working incorrectly – fixed;



The Lord Captain no longer gains invisibility, becoming a pile of levitating weaponry and accessories after romantic events;



The Rogue Trader no longer rides an invisible chair;



The Rogue Trader will no longer get stuck on their knees after Cassia romance event;



Updated the purple hologram over the star map in Prologue;



Visual improvements for Footfall Atrium in Act IV;



Warp Curse visual effect no longer persists after death of the wielder;



User Interface

Added additional visuals for fully loaded cargo containers;



Added missing description for Heretical completion of the Drifting Voidship;



Added missing illustrations in the book event from Cassia's second quest;



Added some QoL improvements for UI navigation when playing with controller;



Added the formations button to the right menu panel;



Added the missing art to Ulfar's book event;



Fixed a case of UI elements getting stuck on the screen in space combat when playing on console or with controller;



Fixed epilogue slides formatting for wide screens;



Fixed tooltip placement for widescreen when playing on console or with controller;



Improved character animations and poses on the inventory screen;



Improved the multiplication display in the combat log: "x50%" was replaced by "x0.5 (50%)"



Random or blank portraits appeared in the character window, if custom portrait files were missing – fixed;



Role change button in co-op no longer disappears after reloading the UI or changing language;



Tooltips in combat log no longer stop being displayed after opening a detailed tooltip when playing with controller or on consoles;



Tooltips no longer appear during drag&drop of items;



Updated visuals for unavailable vendors in the interface;



Voidship levelling UI remained on the background when opening other UI windows – fixed;



When navigating through the cargo menu on console or with controller, it could be inconvenient to select the desired item due to excessive scrolling – fixed;



When playing co-op with controller, Role button in the top right corner no longer clips through the other buttons;



When playing on console or with controller, controls could break when closing character info window during of ability selection – fixed;



Words from the Warrant of Trade now stay longer on the screen in the Prologue;



You can now scroll the talent descriptions when levelling up the character when playing with a controller or on console;



You can now see the AP required to interact with an object during combat;



You can now see the description of weapon abilities without equipping the weapon;



Localization

Added missing localization for some UI elements in the settings menu;



Fixed some typos, incorrect and missing tooltips for all languages;



Fixed the pop-up about unfinished level up, that was always displayed in English;



Localization: Many fixes for Russian localization;



Sound and Music

Added music to the final dialogue in Pasqal's quest;



Added the missing sound for Frenzy ability;



Added the sound effect for thelens in the encounter at the jail planetoid;



Correct music now plays during mercenary character generation;



Fixed some cases of music stopping;



In voidship upgrade interface, failed upgrade produced a successful upgrade sound – fixed;



Various sound and music volume balance improvements. Playing will become more comfortable now;



Added servo motor sound to Space Marine movement;



Space

Drukhari "Sigil-Class Destroyer" now has a correct weapon (previously it incorrectly had a Frigate-class weapon, vastly increasing the damage);



The Secret of the Winterscale colony project now correctly rewards the player;



Action bar during space combat could disappear in some cases – fixed;



Added and improved rewards for some space exploration events;



Colony rewards window could be impossible to close while playng with controller or on console – fixed;



Fixed a problem with moving forward after activating Swing And Run ability, and no problem with placing Torpedoes in the right cell will occur after using this ability;



Item rewards from colony projects didn't appear in the colony rewards screen if player reloaded the game before opening the colony management window – fixed;



One of the answers didn't show up if Pascal was in party during a dialogue about an ice planet – fixed;



Profit Factor didn't increase in the dialogue withPilgrim – fixed;



Removed unnecessary timer from one of the space combats with Chaos ships;



Space: Ships sized 1x2 are now correctly aligned to the grid after Warp Wave;



Miscellaneous