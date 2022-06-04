Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader Announced by Owlcat Games

✖

A new turn-based RPG set in the world of Warhammer 40,000 is coming from the makers of Pathfinder: Kingmaker. This week, Owlcat Games announced Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, a new "classic roleplaying game." As the title of the game suggests, players will be a Rogue Trader, a privateer exploring the fringes of known space and tasked with expanding the Imperium of Man. A teaser trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, which shows off the first bit of gameplay footage, can be seen below:

The game will be set in the Koronus Expanse, an unexplored region on the far frontier of the Imperium of Man. Choices made by the player during the game will not only impact the overarching plot of Rogue Trader, but also impact the in-game world and those who inhabit it. Players will also have the ability to recruit companions to the game, ranging from a Space Marine to an Aeldari Ranger to a Sister of Battle.

"We're really excited to open a new chapter in Owlcat Games history," said said Oleg Shpilchevsky, Head of Owlcat Games in a press release announcing the new game. "Working on such a remarkable universe as Warhammer 40,000 is a great honour but also a responsibility and challenge for us as a team. The grim darkness of the 41st millennium is a harsh place of unbound evil, untold sacrifices and large-scale threats and challenges that perfectly transitions into an exciting roleplaying narrative that allows an exceptional freedom of in-game choice for the player. We endeavor to bring to the game everything that fans of the cRPG genre love and expect: fateful decisions, non-linear stories, strong and diverse companion cast together with addictive and complex gaming systems to master."

While no release date was announced for Rogue Trader, players can buy a "Founder's Pack" now, which will give them access to both the Alpha and Beta versions of the game and give them the opportunity to provide feedback that shapes development of the game. Additionally, Founder's Pack purchasers will receive an exclusive set of rewards and items as well. The Founder's Pack can be purchased on Owlcat's website.