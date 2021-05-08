Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Is Getting a New Edition

Games Workshop announced that it will be publishing a third edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. The fantasy-themed miniatures skirmish game will be getting a brand new edition in the coming months, featuring a revised rules set, new miniatures and box sets, and a continuation of the epic storyline featuring the struggle between the forces of good and evil. While few details were provided about the new edition, Games Workshop previewed a new kind of Stormcast Eternal - the Thunderstrike - as well as Yndrasta, the Celestial Spear, a brand new Champion of Sigmar and a premier monster hunter.

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar is the successor of the original Warhammer Fantasy game, the miniatures game that spawned the much more well-known Warhammer 40,000. While Warhammer 40K is known for its "grim darkness" in which none of the factions are particularly great, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar features a more classic narrative between the forces of Order and Chaos. The basic premise of the world is that the forces of Chaos "won" and took over all but one of the eight Mortal Realms. Age of Sigmar's storyline follows the forces of Order (led by the god Sigmar) as they fight back and reclaim the Mortal Realms for the forces of good.

The new edition of Age of Sigmar is being set up by the current Broken Realms storyline, a four-book story that saw cataclysmic changes to many factions and characters. The Stormcast Eternal, the immortal shocktroops of Sigmar himself who would be re-forged into new suits of armor when they fell in battle, had their connection cut off to Azyr, thus making them vulnerable and finite in battle. Meanwhile, Sigmar's ally Morathi betrayed him in a successful quest of godhood, while the god of death Nagash was functionally imprisoned and had his power hamstrung as a result. The forces of Destruction is also about to see a major upgrade with the rise of the centaur demigod Kragnos, a new character to the lore.

If you are a fan of high fantasy and detailed miniatures, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar might be your game. The game's current miniatures will still be viable and usable in the new edition, but a host of Starter Sets and other supporting material will likely be released in the very near future.