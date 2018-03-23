Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Has Out-Earned the First Game in Less Than Two Weeks

Warhammer fans were thirst for the new Vermintide game. Turns out, when you tell your fan-base that you’re making the ultimate Left 4 Dead style game set in a fully realized fantasy setting, they’ll turn out in droves. We’ve been playing and loving the game on PC, and we’re not the only ones. In fact, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has already raked in more revenue than the original game; in just two weeks; and with only an audience on the PC. The game hasn’t even hit consoles yet, and it’s already a huge hit!

“Right now, we have outsold, in terms of revenue, the lifetime revenue of the original Vermintide, and on PC only,” Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund told PCGamesInsider. According to Wahlund, the entire team knew that they had a great game on their hands, but they had no idea how it would be received by the public.

“You never know what you’re going to get when you launch a game,” he said. “We had high hopes, we enjoyed playing it internally. We knew we had a good game. We didn’t have a huge marketing budget, but we got a lot of support, both from the media, from streamers and from gamers all over the world. It’s been fantastic for us. We’re a relatively small independent company so it’s tough to get through. We knew we had a good game with the first one, and we had a good following, but you never know with a sequel.”

So how did they pull it off? There’s no secret, really, not according to Wahlund. He said that players of the original game did a lot of word-of-mouth marketing for the sequel, and the team at Fatshark simply made a better game. That’s what it boils down to.

“First of all, it’s a sequel. If you do a follow-up to a game that was quite successful, which the first one was, you have the old audience, who come back and vouch for it, which gives you a headstart. So word of mouth spreads. It’s also a much better game. We learnt a lot about giving people something to strive for. We have a different system by which players can get stuff. The core of the game is just better.”

You guys are going to love this game. We call it “Left 4 Dead in a fantasy setting,” but only because that’s our closest point of reference. It really is its own delight, and something you owe it to yourself to play. If you have a PC capable of running the game, make sure you pick it up. Otherwise we, like you, are waiting to hear when it will be launching on consoles!

