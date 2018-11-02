Watch BlizzCon 2018 Opening Ceremony Here

BlizzCon 2018 is here and it’s supposed to be a huge day for Diablo fans! Whether you’re for the Horde in World of Warcraft, or fight for glory in Overwatch, this is the biggest celebration of the year for fans of Blizzard and their incredible franchises. For the biggest reveals, you can watch everything live with the video above!

New game news, big reveals, and overall fandom, BlizzCon is the place to be when it comes to celebrating iconic franchises. With the World of Warcraft Classic demo available to play and big Diablo news expecting to drop, you are not going to miss what the company has in store this year.

“BlizzCon is an epic celebration of Blizzard Entertainment‘s games, esports, and the communities that bring them to life. This year is our 12th BlizzCon, and we’d love for you to join us,” boasts the Blizzard website where you can also get the Virtual Ticket as well for an all access pass to the event right from your living room! With incredible panels and some amazing demos, the Virtual Ticket lets players get in on the action no matter where they are at in the world.

Want to upgrade your BlizzCon experience? Get the Virtual Ticket for yourself right here.As for what the pass includes:

World of Warcraft Classic Demo: Normally only available on the show floor, Virtual Ticket grants access to the same in-development demo that will be playable on the show floor.

The Virtual Ticket is the only way to get live streaming access to all stages, so you won’t miss any of the developer panels, Community Night contests, or epic closing festivities.

Unlock full access to video series that takes you behind the scenes and beyond the walls of the convention center. New episodes debut regularly until BlizzCon.

Access last year’s BlizzCon video archive. Relive your favorite moments, go backstage, and get primed and ready for what’s in store at this year’s event.

Purchase a Virtual Ticket, and you’ll get a treasure trove of in-game items to commemorate BlizzCon, including skins, digital pets, portraits, and more.

