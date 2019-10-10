Ubisoft Is Making a Watch Dogs Animated TV Show for Tweens

As part of the announcement that Ubisoft was working on several more animated television shows for its properties, including an Adi Shankar show based on the popular Far Cry 3 expansion Blood Dragon called — and this is apparently the real title — Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Vibe, it was revealed that the company was attempting to create an animated version of its Watch Dogs franchise, but there’s a catch.

Specifically, it would appear that Ubisoft is currently working on an animated Watch Dogs television show, currently untitled, that is being called a “cybermystery,” and it’s aimed at tweens, that precarious age being just a kid and being a full-on teenager. No further information was revealed, but there is some concept art showing off what the team seems to be going for.

You can check out the full image below:

While the words “Watch Dogs is becoming a tween cybermystery” might at first seem totally wild, it kind of makes sense in a way. If you strip out all of the guns, the main thrust of the franchise is about tackling problems and being an activist with a technological bent. That’s the perfect storm for a younger audience, especially if there’s some kind of detective aspect, and ditches the violence that would otherwise make it unpalatable.

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes Watch Dogs: Legion:

“In Watch Dogs Legion, you get to build a resistance from virtually anyone you see as you hack, infiltrate, and fight to take back a near-future London that is facing its downfall. Welcome to the Resistance.”

It’s unclear when, if ever, this untitled Watch Dogs animated show might release. The next upcoming Watch Dogs video game, Watch Dogs: Legion, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on March 6, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.