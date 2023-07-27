Watch The Witcher's Geralt and Vilgefortz Come to Blows in Season 3 Chapter 2 Clip (Exclusive)

The Witcher Season 3 Chapter 2 is finally here, and with it one of the most anticipated battles of the season. Those who have read the books know that the season's first chapter has been building to a major battle that will impact pretty much everyone in the series and that then leads to a one-on-one confrontation between Geralt and Vilgefortz. To get you even more hyped for that one-on-one throwdown, we've got an exclusive clip that takes fans behind the scenes of that sequence while giving you a glimpse of what to expect from the battle itself, and you can find the clip above.

The clip begins with Geralt and Vilgefortz coming to blows, and Geralt seems a little surprised at just how quickly and effortlessly Vilgefortz is fending off his attacks. The scene is then paused, and 2nd Unit Director and Stunt Coordinator Wolfgang Stegemann walks into the scene and then lets the action commence. He later pauses it once more and gives background on the work that went into crafting the fight, which had a host of challenges.

Stegemann highlights that Vilgefortz actor Mahesh Jadu is fighting with a staff that is purely CGI, as one of Vilgefortz's abilities is to teleport the staff. That meant Jadu had to act like he had the weapon and make it look realistic, which isn't easy. Henry Cavill had his own challenges in the fight, as while he got to hold a sword, he was having to fight and strike a weapon that didn't exist.

Stegemann had nothing but great things to say about both actors and how they performed the scene, comparing it to a dance. Then Stegemann adds that they did this scene several more times to get it exactly right, and finally snaps his fingers to let the fight commence. We get to see a bit more of the battle before the clip reaches its conclusion, and fans can now watch the full battle in Chapter 2.

Fans aren't so used to seeing Geralt's fighting prowess matched so evenly by someone who isn't a monster, but Vilgefortz doesn't even seem to be breaking a sweat. The battle sets up Geralt for the rest of his Chapter 2 journey, and there will be plenty to discuss after Season 3 concludes. In the meantime, you can find the official description for The Witcher Season 3 below.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.

The Witcher Season 3 Chapters 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Netflix.

