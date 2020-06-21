Suicide Squad, Gotham Knights Game Domains Registered

✖

It has been uncovered via some internet sleuthing that it would appear that Warner Bros. has gone a registered a trio of domains this past week, including "suicidesquadgame.com" and "gothamknightsgame.com." Another domain, "suicidesquadkillthejusticeleague.com," was also registered, but it's unclear if it's related to the previous two given that, well, "game" isn't in the domain at all. Assuming these are not some sort of prank or hoax contributed to by some unknown third party, it sounds as if there are several DC Comics video games in our collective future.

If you go through the details of the registrations, you'll likely note that "Warner Bros." doesn't appear anywhere on there, and so there is always the possibility that the company has nothing to do with these registrations. After all, I can go out myself and grab a website domain that states whatever I like with relative ease. But lending credence to the theory that it was, in fact, Warner Bros. is the simple reality that "wbgames.com," the official website for all of WB Games, is registered with the same registrar, MarkMonitor, as the aforementioned three.

There's a good chance that if there really is some sort of Suicide Squad video game -- which is long rumored to be something developer Rocksteady is working on -- or Gotham Knights video game in the works, it will be announced during DC FanDome in August, a virtual event that will feature news, announcements, and reveals of DC-related content, including video games.

Welcome to the #DCFanDome! Explore every corner of the DC Multiverse with a Global Virtual Experience on August 22. https://t.co/dS318qb5nv pic.twitter.com/8SlOGim8ZS — DC (@DCComics) June 16, 2020

At this point, there is no telling exactly what might be revealed or when. Some sort of Batman video game is certainly in development at WB Games Montreal, but who knows when that will be revealed, or if a Suicide Squad video game or Gotham Knights video game are even really in the cards. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming right here.

What do you think? Are we going to see a Suicide Squad video game or Gotham Knights video game announced sooner rather than later? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

[H/T ResetEra]

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.