Welcome to Night Vale TTRPG Announced

Renegade Game Studios is releasing a tabletop RPG based on the Welcome to Night Vale podcast. Today, Renegade Game Studios announced that they were producing and publishing a Welcome to Night Vale Roleplaying Game, based on the popular fiction podcast series. Details about the game were scarce, but it will be released in 2024. The podcast was created by Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor and focuses on the strange happenings within the small town of Night Vale. The podcast has been downloaded over 350 million times.

"Joseph and Jeffrey have created a fantastic world full of vibrant characters, mystery, and rich engaging stories. Roleplayers around the world have long been fans of the series and we're excited to now allow them to have their own adventures in the world of Night Vale." said Scott Gaeta, President and Publisher at Renegade, in a press release.

"For over a decade, Jeffrey and I have been building the world of Night Vale with our podcast, touring live shows, and novels. Now we cannot wait for people to finally get to step into that world themselves, and start telling their own stories about a weird little desert town," said Night Vale co-creator Joseph Fink.

Renegade's RPG line has grown significantly over the past several years, with the publisher releasing supplements for various World of Darkness titles along with a line of games based off Hasbro properties like My Little Pony, Transformers, and GI Joe. The publisher also has games like Kids on Bikes, Gods of Metal: Ragnarock, and Altered Carbon in its portfolio of games.