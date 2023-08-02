Marvel Crisis Protocol Announces New Core Set, Reveals Vulture, Scarlet Spider, and Sandman

Atomic Mass Games has announced plans to release a new Marvel: Crisis Protocol Core Set later this year. The new Core Set will come with new versions of the 10 characters from the original Core Set, plus a new version of the Winter Soldier. During today's announcement, Atomic Mass Games made clear that this was not a new version of the game, but rather a new "entry point" for the game featuring more fully formed experiences for players that include several of the new mechanics introduced since the game launched 4 years ago. These updated mechanics means Grunts in the form of Ultron Drones and a new transforming Captain Marvel, who switches into her Binary form with a totally different miniature. While all of the heroes and villains of the Core Set have already appeared in the game, these are new versions with new sculpts and new character cards with different and more varied abilities.

Additionally, the original Core Set miniatures will be integrated into future Affiliations packets, ensuring that the first wave of miniatures would not disappear from the game. While these Core Set miniatures are no longer used in most competitive rosters, they won't disappear from the game and can still be purchased.

Separately, Atomic Mass Games also revealed plans for two future Character Packs – one containing the Vulture and Sandman and one containing the Scarlet Spider and Gwenom. Release dates for those packs were not announced, but will likely follow planned releases of a new wave of X-Men that include Nightcrawler, Iceman, and Shadow King.

Pre-orders for Marvel: Crisis Protocol's Earth's Mightiest Core Set are available now, with the set's full release anticipated in October 2023.