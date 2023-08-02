Roll20 Launches Full Suite of Support Tools for Marvel Multiverse RPG

Roll20 is rolling out their new Character Vault 2.0 feature just in time for the launch of Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game. The popular virtual tabletop suite has announced that they are launching their new character builder system with day-one support for the just released Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, a new tabletop RPG published by Marvel that allows players to either play as Marvel superheroes or create their own. Players can use the Character Vault's custom character builder, complete with drag-and-drop capabilities, to make characters and use them in Roll20's virtual tabletop.

In addition to the Core Rulebook, Roll20 users can also purchase Revenge of the Super-Skrull, a full campaign developed for Roll20 that features four expansive maps, dynamic lighting, and pre-filled character sheets to help players dive into the campaign. Additionally, purchasing the Core Rulebook Bundle also features the opening "hours" of the upcoming The Cataclysm of Kang adventure, which launches this November. The adventure actually includes six new adventures, one for each Rank of power in Marvel Multiverse. This campaign allows players to create heroes that move from origin story all the way to the Power Cosmic.

Marvel Multiverse RPG uses a brand new "d616" system developed by veteran game designer Matt Forbeck. The new system uses 3 six sided dice for checks, with one dice designated as the Marvel dice. If the Marvel dice lands on a 1, the result is a "Fantastic" result, with a success having some extra narrative benefit or a failure still having some sort of mitigating factor. The new game underwent a massive overhaul during the game's yearlong playtest, resulting in a major simplification of the game and the removal of a number of features.

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game launches today.