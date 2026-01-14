Is Hytale on Steam? Here’s How to Buy It

Few games in recent years have had quite as dramatic a road to release as Hytale. The fantasy sandbox RPG started as a Minecraft server before spinning off into a full-blown game of its own. Originally announced in 2018, the game almost didn’t come to be when Riot Games, which acquired developer Hypixel Studios in 2020, cancelled Hytale. But a few months after its cancellation, Hytale resurfaced as an independent project once again. Now, after a long wait, the Minecraft-like fantasy game is finally available in Early Access. Just not on Steam.

Hytale officially launched in Early Access on January 13th, and what a launch it has been. The game has reportedly already hit upwards of 2.8 million concurrent players after being available for just about a day. But if all that hype has you looking for Hytale on Steam, you won’t find it there. At least, not yet. Here’s why Hytale is skipping Steam for Early Access, and how you can get the game if you’re eager to see what all the buzz is about.

Why Hytale Isn’t on Steam

Image courtesy of Hypixel Studios

Ahead of the Early Access launch, the team behind Hytale put out an FAQ addressing many fan questions. In this post, Hytale’s Executive Director, Patrick Derbic, explained why the game won’t be available on Steam for its Early Access launch. While he doesn’t say the game will never be available on the popular PC platform, it does look like Hytale won’t be coming to Steam anytime soon.

Derbic notes that the Hytale team wants to work with its “existing community” to improve the game during Early Access. To do this, they are opting to stay away from Steam, where they could wind up with a “flood of cold first impressions that could overcorrect the game’s direction.” By keeping the game off of Steam, the team hopes its early development will be influenced by players who are already well connected to Hytale‘s story. Derbic also clarifies they aren’t trying to avoid negative reviews precisely, but just want to make sure feedback comes from a more representative sampling of invested players.

That said, avoiding a possible influx of hastily written reviews from newcomers isn’t the only reason Hytale isn’t on Steam. The platform also doesn’t support some of the modding features available in Hytale. So, the team wants to speak with Valve about possible ways to address this issue before potentially bringing Hytale to Steam.

How to Play Hytale In Early Access

Image courtesy of Hypixel Studios

Though Hytale is not available on Steam, you can still enjoy the game on PC during Early Access. It is currently available for Windows, macOS, and Linux systems, with a plan to potentially launch on consoles down the road, likely after the 1.0 launch.

To get Hytale, you’ll need to purchase and download the game via the official Hytale website. You can get the Standard version of the game for $19.99, or opt for the higher Supporter or Cursebreaker editions for $34.99 or $69.99, respectively. If you want to check that your PC meets the recommended specs first, you can see the system requirements for Hytale here. Before you can purchase the game, you will need to log in to the Hytale website with your existing credentials or create a new account.

From there, you can buy and download Hytale. Pre-purchasing any of the existing tiers will get you Early Access starting January 13th. The higher tiers just come with in-game perks, like special cosmetic items. To play Hytale, you will first need to install the game’s dedicated launcher from the Hytale website. This launcher is what you’ll use to play the game in Early Access and beyond. Once the launcher is installed, you’ll be able to download the purchased game files and jump in to see what Hytale has to offer in Early Access.

Are you planning to check out Hytale in Early Access or wait until it's in a more completed state?