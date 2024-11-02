2013 Wii U Game Rumored to Make an Unexpected Return

Nintendo is rumored to be bringing back a Wii U game from 2013. 11 years ago, in 2013, the likes of Grand Theft Auto V, The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Super Mario 3D World, Dota 2, Pikmin 3, Tomb Raider, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, The Stanley Parable, Saints Row IV, and much more were releasing. It was a pretty loaded year. Obviously, a number of these games did not come to the Wii U, but a few of them did. Not every Wii U game releasing in 2013 was a hit though.

One of the big stealth games of 2013 was Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist from Ubisoft Toronto. The seventh installment in the series, and a direct sequel to 2010’s Splinter Cell: Conviction, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist released to Metacritic scores ranging from 75 to 84, depending on the platform. These review scores were by the game selling a couple million units, which is a decent return but was described by Ubisoft as underperforming at the time.

At the time, the game was also notable for replacing the actor behind the series’ protagonist, Michael Ironside. Ironside could not perform the character due to a battle with cancer, so Ubisoft gave the role to Eric Johnson.

Given that the game underperformed when it released, it is surprising to hear a new rumor claiming that it is being remastered by Ubisoft, at the request of Nintendo, for release in 2025 on the Nintendo Switch.

According to the rumor, which comes the way of PH Brazil, the remaster is part of a larger strategy that features quite a few remasters releasing in 2025, for the current Switch, while Nintendo’s own studios focus on Nintendo Switch 2 development.

That said, this new information should be taken with a grain of salt. The source in question has a spotty track record. They have been accurate in the past, but plenty of times they have also been inaccurate.

As for the implicated parties — Nintendo and Ubisoft — neither has commented on this rumor. We don’t suspect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.