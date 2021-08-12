New Wipeout Game Reportedly in Development for PS5 and PSVR2

✖

According to a new rumor, Sony's Wipeout series will be making a return on PlayStation 5, and it will also be compatible with the next PlayStation VR peripheral. The rumor was shared on Twitter by XboxEra's Shpeshal Nick, who claims that the game is still early in development. According to Nick, the project is likely being developed by XDev, and in a follow-up Tweet, he said that he believes Lucid Games is also working on the new Wipeout. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until there's an official confirmation from the publisher.

The Tweet from Shpeshal Nick about the rumor can be found embedded below.

You know what? Screw it. I’ll risk pissing someone off. Don’t wanna get scooped again. Been told Wipeout is coming back. Planned to be a VR2/PS5 title. Most likely an XDEV project. Still early in the project. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 11, 2021

The first entry in the Wipeout series was a launch title for the original PlayStation in the U.S. and Europe. Early entries in the series released on PC, Sega Saturn, and Nintendo 64, but Wipeout has remained a PlayStation exclusive franchise since 1998. Over the years, there have been a number of additional games in the series, all of which have featured the same high-speed racing and techno-inspired soundtracks. In 2017, Wipeout Omega Collection released on PlayStation 4, offering enhanced ports of two previous Wipeout games. The compilation was co-developed by XDev, so the studio has a history with the series!

Sony has not year revealed any official information on its next PlayStation VR headset. Rumors have been swirling for months about the device, with reports pointing to a 2022 launch window. If that truly is the case, Wipeout fans could be waiting a long time for a new game in the series to be announced. That said, a lot of PlayStation fans would be quite excited to see the futuristic racing series return, regardless of when it happens!

