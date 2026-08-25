The Witcher 3 Getting New Remaster, And It’s Releasing Very Soon

CD Projekt Red has announced that it will be releasing a new remaster of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the very near future. Back in 2022, CDPR let loose a new update for The Witcher 3 that upgraded the popular RPG for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. And while this past update proved to be a big deal on its own, CD Projekt Red is now looking to take it one step further.

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Announced to close out today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live Stream, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered was shown off for the first time. This new version of The Witcher 3 comes with a host of major improvements, primarily on the visuals front. Outside of simply overhauling the performance and resolution of the game, CD Projekt Red has greatly improved the textures and character models. Refinements to gameplay are also present in this remaster, with CDPR confirming changes made to horseback riding and combat. Geralt’s skill tree will also be reworked, making the process of leveling up that much different than before as well.

Best of all, CDPR confirmed that this remaster is one that will be available for free to everyone who already owns The Witcher 3 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As for its launch, it will be rolling out in just a little over one month on September 29th.

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As if this wasn’t a great enough offer on its own, the two expansions for The Witcher 3, Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone, will also be included for free in this bundle. Both DLCs are said to be going free across digital marketplaces later today, which means that anyone who wants to dive into them now ahead of the launch of The Witcher 3 – Remastered can do so immediately.

While it might be surprising to see CD Projekt Red release a new remaster for The Witcher 3 with The Witcher 4 also in the works, this project is clearly laying the groundwork for Songs of the Past. This new expansion for The Witcher 3 is set to launch in 2027 and will bring Geralt to a new region. CD Projekt Red says that it’s viewing Songs of the Past as a final story arc for Geralt before it turns the page and begins focusing on Ciri, who is set to serve as the protagonist in The Witcher 4. Currently, Songs of the Past doesn’t have an exact launch date, but more news on this front should be coming soon.

As for The Witcher 4, CDPR confirmed earlier this week that the next mainline entry in the series is targeting a launch in 2028. When it does release, it should come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.