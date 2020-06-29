The Witcher Showrunner on How the Pandemic Has Affected Season 2's Story

✖

When The Witcher picks back up for production of Season 2 in August, it will have been several months since it shut down due to coronavirus concerns, and it sounds like it's going to be a completely different experience, at least according to how showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich describes it. After noting that a cast member, Kristofer Hivju, had actually contracted it, she admitted that the new precautions will obviously impact the season's story.

"[I]t's going to impact story. It will have to. But one of the best things about being a writer on set is that I’m there to make those changes as we need them," Hissrich told The Wrap earlier this month. "Really, in terms of writing, we've just been honing a lot over the last eight weeks. Really digging back into scripts, making some big shifts, especially in the emotional journeys of our characters and making sure that everything we’re writing feels really grounded and true."

Will reunite on set 17 August. — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 22, 2020

What, exactly, that looks like remains to be seen, but it was announced last week that production is officially kicking back into gear beginning August 17th. Assuming there is no further delay beyond that, we should begin to have some idea of exactly how production is handling all the new restrictions and so on soon.

