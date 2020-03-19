Game of Thrones & The Witcher Star Kristofer Hivju Confirms Coronavirus Diagnosis

Kristofer Hivju, best known for his roles on Game of Thrones and The Witcher, has tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, making him the latest notable name to come down with the virus which has paralyzed much of the industrialized world. Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in the long-running HBO series, had just joined The Witcher recently — weeks before the production was shut down due to concerns over the spread of the virus. Nearly all TV and film productions have ground to a halt over the last couple of weeks, leaving the entertainment world in chaos as theaters close down and box office numbers plummet.

Hivju announced his diagnosis on social media. The revelation follows similar announcements by Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

Celebrities, of course, are far from the only ones impacted, but since film productions, premieres, and other social events attended by the rich and famous tend to draw pretty large crowds, they are certainly at higher risk of contracting anything, including COVID-19.

Film and TV studios are struggling to respond to the pandemic. While productions have by and large shut down, some releases are being pushed to digital early, and it seems likely that TV ratings and home streaming numbers will spike as more Americans are quarantined at home with nowhere to go.