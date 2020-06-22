Netflix's The Witcher Officially Set to Restart Season 2 Production in August

✖

Netflix has officially revealed that the second season of its popular series The Witcher is officially set to restart production on August 17th. Production was halted earlier this year due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and while it had been reported that the show would pick things up again in August, this marks the first time that it has been officially confirmed.

The announcement from the official The Witcher social media, which you can check out below, reads less like an announcement and more like something Jaskier the bard might compose about the production once again resuming. Either way, it gets the point across, and the important facts. As for how long things might take once production restarts, it's unclear when it might finish given what we imagine must be the all-new restrictions to how they are filming.

I’m dusting off my lute and quill,

I have some news, some mead to spill:

After all the months we’ve been apart

It’s time for production to restart.

The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August. — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 22, 2020

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. As noted above, a second season is in the works, but it had paused filming due to coronavirus concerns. It has now been announced that Season 2 production will restart on August 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

