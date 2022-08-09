X-Men Game Details Revealed

WizKids provided GenCon attendees with an early sneak peek of their upcoming X-Men board game. Expected to come out later this year, Marvel: Age of Heroes X-Men is a new game that involves sending team of X-Men to defeat various iconic villains. According to ICV2, players will spend their turn gathering resources and recruiting allies so they can deal damage to various villains. Each character will have different unique mutant abilities that can be used in the game, and players will be able play three distinct scenarios in the game. X-Men confirmed for Marvel: Age of Heroes includes Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Forge, Lockheed, Jubilee, Gambit, and Rogue, all of which are represented by plastic 2D stand-ins.

WizKids first revealed Marvel: Age of Heroes X-Men earlier this year at GAMA Expo, a game convention exclusively for retailers and members of the tabletop game industry. The game was designed by Rodney Thompson, best known as the creator of Lords of Waterdeep, a worker control game set within the Dungeons & Dragons city of Waterdeep. While Thompson is best known for his RPG work, he also designed several popular Dungeons & Dragons-themed games including Tyrants of the Underdark.

The X-Men have had a busy GenCon weekend, with the announcement that Wolverine and Mojo would both be added to Marvel Champions: The Card Game in the coming weeks. Additionally, Fantasy Flight Games also announced plans for a new Marvel board game titled Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R, although they declined to provide any other details about the new game.

While we still don't have too many details about Marvel: Age of Heroes X-Men, we know that the game will be released sometime in 4Q 2022 and will have a retail price of $69.99.