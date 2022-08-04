Fantasy Flight Games is working on a new Marvel tabletop game. Today, Fantasy Flight Games Head of Studio Chris Gerber announced Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R., a new tabletop game featuring Marvel characters. Gerber did not explain what kind of tabletop game Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R would be, but he noted that D.A.G.G.E.R. stood for "Defense Alliance for Global and Galactic Emergency Response." The game was also described as a "board game" as opposed to a card game like Marvel Champions: The Card Game. A logo for Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. will be published on Fantasy Flight's social media pages in the near future.

Fantasy Flight Games has had a license to publish Marvel tabletop games as far back as 2019, when it released Marvel Champions: The Card Game. While Marvel Champions remains one of the publisher's most popular games, FFG has only published one other Marvel game - X-Men: Mutant Insurrection, a reimplementation of Elder Sign. Other games published by Fantasy Flight include the Descent dungeon-crawler and the Arkham Horror card game.

Fantasy Flight Games is a game studio owned by Asmodee, which has several other major Marvel tabletop games. Most notably, Atomic Mass Games publishes Marvel: Crisis Protocol, a tabletop skirmish game featuring characters from the Marvel universe. Other notable Marvel tabletop games include Marvel Villainous, a game in which players control Marvel villains and attempt to be the first to complete a specific scheme, the co-op game Marvel United, and the deck-building game Marvel Legendary.

Based on how Gerber spoke about Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R., the game appears to be a ways off. We'd expect a bigger announcement about Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. either later this year or in early 2023.